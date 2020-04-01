So you want to get published

Getting published is the ultimate bragging right. And for some, it’s what dreams are made of.
Some send pitch after pitch, submission after submission, with the hope of getting their written work on various publications or literary agencies. It’s hard. But, you can get started right here, on campus.
The idea of freelancing is usually associated with stress and grueling work. But especially in times like this, when most of us are at home and distancing from others, writing can serve as a form of solace. And at the UW, there’s a huge variety of RSOs dedicated to writing and publishing, and they’re mostly less stressful than trying to pitch to Teen Vogue.
These RSOs vary in the topics they focus on, their processes, and how they publish. They’re on-campus groups, but are still worthwhile ways to try writing and submitting for publication while we’re all working and studying remotely.
Capillaries is a submission-based journal dedicated to all things narrative journalism, specifically narrative medicine. They take an interdisciplinary approach to their writing and art submissions for their quarterly print journal. Capillaries strives to publish work that shows and encourages the intersections between the arts and humanities, according to their website.
In regard to getting started with creating a publication and platform, senior and Capillaries founder Alice Ranjan described it as a pretty new experience, mostly starting from the ground up.
“Individually, we had submitted essays or poetry to contests or competitions … but it was a really new experience for us, and we just had to get together as a team and just plan it out and experiment and see how it would go,” Ranjan said. “It was new for us, but we really believed in what we were doing, and we wanted to give it a shot.”
Much like freelancers getting started with sending in pitches and submissions, it’s hard to start without the resources and name recognition. Ranjan described Capillaries’ beginning days, when they were trying every way to bring students in, even if it “[felt] like a shot in the dark at first.” She reached out to departments, professors, Listservs, and put up posters. It ended up working out.
Still, like any publication, funding is something that needs to be addressed, and according to Ranjan, it was an important part of trying to form the journal.
“If you talk to the other student publication organizations on campus, I think they’ll also say that funding is the hardest thing,” Ranjan said. “When we first started, we were just looking online, like how do we fund this? We can’t print anything without money; it’s actually quite expensive.”
The UW Film Club is another RSO that implements and provides a platform for writing. This group is another with a niche topic interest, with the focus being all things film culture. However, the UW Film Club’s main focus isn’t necessarily on publishing, as Capillaries is. Nevertheless, it offers a place for film buffs (or your average movie watcher) to try their hand at their hot or not-so-hot takes.
As opposed to Capillaries’ submission-style of writing and publishing, UW Film Club utilizes an application to start writing, freshman and UW Film Club member Ajay Rawat said in an email. However, he also stated that it’s not a huge barrier in starting to write for the UW Film Club.
“I would say if you love movies then definitely join,” Rawat said. “It gives an opportunity to articulate our thoughts … about specific topics, films being one of them.”
One of the UW’s larger RSOs dedicated to publishing writing is the UW chapter of Her Campus, an online magazine for college women, spanning campuses across 11 countries. Her Campus at Washington, like the UW Film Club, uses an application to select people to write for them, and it is also purely digital.
Since Her Campus at Washington is a part of a larger magazine, they operate under both a similar and different way of editing and publishing. Like most publications, they have editors taking in and editing articles from their writers on a weekly basis. However, the way articles make it to the website differs a bit.
“What will happen is, [contributing editor] Nikki and I will start ...we’ll split them up, start editing, making sure they look good, formatted right, everything, but we are not actually in charge of publishing,” senior editor Lena Abovskiy said. “Our campus coordinators, Ashina and Safira, take care of that … we let them know when we’re all done and … they’ll publish them all Monday and they’ll go on our website.”
Evidently, writing and publishing can be daunting, especially for those who usually only write essays for school courses. But, finding a starting point isn’t impossible, especially if you want to try it in a more lax way with one of the UW’s many writing and publication-based organizations.
These aren’t all of the publications you can submit to at the UW, but they are a couple ones to try. It’s not the New York Times, but it’s a start, and a worthwhile experience.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.