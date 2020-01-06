Song to Start Your Week: ‘Glowing Brightly’ by Florist

I understand how aging works; it is a gradual process. It involves the depreciation of cells, a slowed metabolism, and weakened bones. The heart loses efficiency, progressing toward rigidity. This is what I know.
Yet I am still learning to trust that there may not be an end to the open-ended.
I feel prettier, wiser, and smarter at age 22 than I did at 21, and in the year 2020 than I did in 2019. Technically, I look the same. But now I get this feeling that when the morning shines through a bathroom window, I understand the light rays of my reflection differently — it looks brighter and clearer. It’s hard to describe, but feels something like the song “Glowing Brightly” by Florist, from their album “If Blue Could Be Happiness.”
“Glowing Brightly” is a road trip lullaby, a musical manifestation of a hushed desert where the stars appear in a gradient sky. Emily Sprague, Florist’s lead singer, echoes “What a place, what a place for us / forest, fields, ocean, lakes, and the stars,” emphasizing the existence of endlessness, a product solely of age and time mutually conspiring against us and for us all at once.
The song continues: “Next time you see me I’ll be glowing brightly / outside with the birds in the middle of the yard.” I would like to enter the new year this way, holding onto the feeling this song gives me. I don’t care about resolutions; I want to do what it takes to glow a little brighter. I’d like to float around for a while and sit on a patch of grass because it feels right, reveling in the perfection of the unanswered while I do it. The moment I have it all figured out and live in a world where no questions are asked –– that will be the saddest moment of my life.
Reach writer Christina Ramler at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @christina.rival
