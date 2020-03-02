In which I try my hand at editorial cartoons

I actually watched the Democratic debates Feb. 25. Not to learn anything new about the candidates or their policies, but to live-sketch the debate and illustrate some of the highlights with some artistic license.
I’ve only recently started cartooning, and there is a certain joy that comes with capturing the words people say and the facial expressions they make and taking them completely out of context.
So much of my usual art style is focused on trying to convey only what I see and how I perceive a given environment. With cartooning, I am forced to impart some of my own personal views into my drawing and be more conscious of what I am communicating.
Having to stay engaged for two hours on the lookout for comedy gold was exhausting. Churning out a dozen or so line drawings, trying to find the perfect caption, and going with my gut reaction was quite the mental challenge.
I hope you find my drawings at least somewhat comedic or, if not, can appreciate the departure from my usual style.
Until the next cartoon,
