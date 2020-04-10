Poetry: ‘Seasonal Love’

Poetry: 'Seasonal Love'

Editor’s note: Every Friday, the arts & leisure section publishes a work of short fiction or poetry from writers in the UW community not affiliated with The Daily.

My love rotates, it cycles

Refills and dies out

Decays and grows,

Moving with the seasons

Winter comes and I am dried out,

Reduced to nothing;

The crust of crystalized feelings

Left behind from a saline evaporation

In the spring, my glass begins to fill

Slowly at first, and then all of the sudden

I think about offering a drink to every stranger I meet,

They all seem so thirsty

I hope to quench.

With summer, my cup overfills

Running in rivulets down my face, down my neck,

Into my shirt collar

It drenches me, soaks everything I own

All are in the splash zone

But no one's thirst is quenched

Like a fountain in a park,

I am beautiful, peaceful, exciting to behold

And entirely unsatisfying to quench anyone's thirst

Fall comes, and my pipes are shut off for the winter

To keep from freezing

I become like all fountains in the cold -

Stagnant. Full of leaves. Not a joy

Nor a relief

Simply a reminder of cold to come,

A threat.

And with winter,

I am evaporated

Saline crystals in the bottom of a cup.

Rosemary Lisa Jones is a senior working on a degree in Drama and CHID, specializing in stage management.

Interested in submitting? Send unpublished poetry and short fiction under 1,500 words to arts@daily.com with subject line “Fiction/Poetry: [Title] by [Writer’s Name]” and a short bio.

