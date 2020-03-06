‘Knives Out,’ dir. Rian Johnson

Everybody knows and loves the thrill of a mystery. From Sherlock Holmes to NCIS, these mystery shows and movies allow us as viewers to adjust our own funny hats and snap on some blue rubber gloves in hopes of finding the killer ourselves. Every moment devoted to impossibly specific clues culminates in an intense finale pitting the detectives and the killer in a cutthroat race.
“Knives Out” uses these same pacing mechanisms and storytelling tropes to an exhilarating effect. The pacing and suspense are masterfully tethered together, each gut-busting moment staying tied down to that all-important race between good and evil.
Only, it's not that cut and dry. Director and writer Rian Johnson abandons the conventional and instead grants himself the liberty of twisting it to serve a deeper story.
The morning after the successful and famed mystery writer Harland Thromby (Christopher Plummer) celebrates his 85th birthday, he is found with a slit throat. The police and private investigator Benoit Blanc, played brilliantly by Daniel Craig, are brought in under the suspicion that this may not have been the suicide that it initially seemed.
“Knives Out” embraces the mystery genre’s pension for action and excitement, while engaging within its own uniquely colorful spaces. The personality brought about through the palette choices and the art direction would make even Wes Anderson proud. Johnson and his team did a remarkable job of bleeding the story, the character, and the sets into each other and ensuring that each aspect would feed and invigorate the others.
Rather than the balancing act of clashing tones that many blockbuster movies fail to properly execute, Johnson and his team transfuse sharp comedy and tantalizing thrills into a deliciously sweet and savory film experience.
Reach writer John Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JohnLee69595064
