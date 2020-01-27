Review: A (stack of) toast to Sam Shepard’s ‘True West’

The question of who — or what — “killed” the East Coast debut of “True West,” as Frank Rich’s New York Times review asked in response to the play’s unfortunate run at the Public Theater in 1980, has yet to be answered. Whether it was disagreement over casting, or the fact that the playwright, Sam Shepard, refused to travel to rehearsals on account of a crippling fear of airplanes, or the opposing artistic visions of theatrical producer Joseph Papp and director Robert Woodruff, something did not work. With Woodruff resigning shortly before previews and Shepard penning a statement regarding his disdain for Papp’s artistic choices, the production’s failure still sends shivers down many director’s backs; it briefly seemed as if “True West” was dead upon arrival.
And yet the play has since become a classic in contemporary American theater, performed far and wide with such notable productions as the 2000 revival at the Circle in the Square Theater, which garnered several Tony nominations and significant praise for actors John C. Reilly and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who alternated between the two leading roles with each performance.
All this being said, director Braden Abraham and the Seattle Repertory Theater had a massive task before them upon choosing to produce this classic.
The two-act play, which takes place entirely within a single room, revolves around moderately successful screenwriter Austin, who has been tasked with housesitting for his mother while she vacations in Alaska, and his estranged older brother Lee, a beer-guzzling drifter with a penchant for stealing televisions from suburban houses.
It is a script rife with potential both comedic and tragic, and Abraham’s direction does not disappoint.
Opening right after the unprompted arrival of Lee, the audience is privy to a painfully awkward string of dialogue in which the brothers attempt to reconnect after five years apart. The stunted interaction, while jarring, is intentional, highlighting the opposing goals of each brother: Lee picking away at Austin’s calm facade and Austin completing his screenplay, keeping his mother’s plants watered, and ignoring Lee.
The tension between the two extends beyond dialogue and into the physicality of the actors. Kevin Anderson’s hulking Lee is in a perpetual state of alcohol-loosened motion, looming over Zachary Ray Sherman’s rigid and rail-thin Austin. The performances initially may feel inauthentically exaggerated. Ray Sherman, with his glasses, sideburns, and rheumatic gestures, is one center-part away from winning a Michael Palin lookalike contest (you know, like from the Flying Circus’ Silly Walk sketch), and Anderson’s bad-boy persona occasionally drifts into caricature territory, but these directorial choices soon prove their worth.
To truly appreciate the play’s brilliance, one has to be acquainted with the late Shepard, who made his name as one of the great American playwrights of the last century, penning pieces filled to the brim with weirdness, introspection, and wit. Shepard’s fascination with the multifarious nature of the human personality is quite evident in his mid-career plays (among which “True West” is his tour de force), with actors often switching personalities on a whim, single characters unfurling into multiple.
Austin, at one point in Act Two, makes a very direct allusion to Shepard’s philosophical preoccupations when he suggests to Lee that his producer, Saul (played brilliantly by Brandon J. Simmons, who oozes Hollywood sleaze in mint green leisure suits and form-fitting polos), “thinks we’re the same person.” All at once the audience can’t help but wonder … maybe he’s right.
The Austin and Lee of Act One are not fully rounded characters. Their initial verbal disconnect and exaggerated physical opposition demonstrates this fact, crafting the illusion that the set is less the cross-section of a 50s-era open-concept kitchen, and more of a modern and tastefully decorated human skull, with the two brothers bouncing about the cranium as representations of warring traits within a single person (think “Inside Out” but with more alcohol).
As the brothers are fueled by proximity and the prospect of composing a (really terrible) movie pitch to interact, they begin swapping character traits, resulting in two very real and very f***ed up characters, at once fully interdependent and fully antagonistic.
This poignant transformation is marked by Shepard’s trademark wit and comedic timing, which the production employs to hilarious results. Images as incongruent as a tower of toast wavering precipitously atop a fiesta ware platter, an old drunk’s dentures in a Chop Suey doggie bag, and one jarring scene involving a makeshift shower and the mystifying body of the middle-aged white American male, all had the audience in fits of riotous laughter. The play is, like much of life, sad and off-putting, and infuriating and oh-so funny.
Frank Rich and the Public Theater be damned: the Seattle Rep’s “True West” is hopelessly, passionately alive; one can only hope the same can be said for Austin and Lee upon their tumultuous story’s curtain call.
Showing will continue at the Seattle Rep through Feb. 16.
