Seattle Arts Fellowship invests in rising BIPoC arts leaders

Very few people I know have attended the opera. To be honest, this extends to classical arts performances in general, be they ballet or the symphony.
Many of those who skip out on “highbrow” events don’t feel as though they’re missing much; and maybe they have a point. The art world is a notoriously exclusive space, wedded to Euro-centric ideals with a target consumer who is old, white, and wealthy.
Unsurprisingly, our generation has trouble connecting with messages embedded within arias, or solo songs, written 300 years ago; we also do not flock to the theater to admire dancers performing miraculously en pointe. The content of operas in particular is often outdated and narrow in perspective, with some companies, such as the Seattle Opera, choosing to highlight controversial stories in an attempt to spark long-overdue public discussions.
Some may deem the refusal of 20-somethings to dish out hundreds of dollars on performance tickets as uncultured, but respectfully — what is culture, and who makes this decision? How can something represent the interests of the masses if it has historically barred people of color from participating in or attending these artistic spaces?
Enter the Seattle Arts Fellowship — a joint effort from the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. According to Alejandra Valarino Boyer, Seattle Opera’s director of programs and partnerships, the fellowship employs three main objectives.
“One goal is that the fellows who participate in this program are able to leave the experience with new skill sets, vast knowledge in leadership, and a really strong network, so that they can stay and grow in the field,” Boyer said.
It’s not surprising that retention is an issue classical arts must confront — principal ballerinas remain predominantly white despite the rise of talents such as Misty Copeland; and amongst the makeup of orchestral pits, around 2% of performers are Black. Grappling with feelings of isolation and poor representation should not fall solely on the performers, as these inequities stem from decisions made behind the scenes, which fail to create lasting change in the industry.
“We want to ensure that people feel like they belong, that they're included in the real sense, and their perspective is included and valued,” Boyer said. “We all experience art differently, and we all experience culture differently; if we're only making art with the same people who have our same perspective, that gets pretty stale after a while. We become richer by having more diverse perspectives at the table.”
According to Boyer, another goal of the fellowship is to explore understandings of what it means to be an anti-racist organization, which should entail introspection and the evaluation of places where growth may occur. Addressing bias from within the Seattle Opera and engaging in difficult conversations was vital before the organization attempted to welcome new fellows to the space.
“I really believe that if your top leaders aren't holding that value and they don't see the value in that, you're always going to have this internal fight,” Boyer said. “We wanted to ensure that our leaders really had the opportunity to explore, to process, and to learn.”
This leads into the final objective of the fellowship, which Boyer describes as “the loftiest of all of them.”
“It is a complete systems shift and change industry-wide, where we are able to show other organizations, nationally, that this is something they can do [as well],” Boyer said.
Creating a fellowship that invests in BIPoC individuals reflects an investment in future leaders of the classical arts world. The fellowship proves that it is possible to set aside positions and funds to implement a program that values greater representation in the arts and arts leadership.
Executives from across the classical arts world came together for this effort, recognizing what has yet to be achieved when it comes to engaging BIPoC arts administrators. Demographically, this country is more diverse than ever before, which means it’s high time for the art we encounter to represent real people and real stories.
Individuals who apply for the fellowship, and are also interested in pursuing a master’s degree in the arts, are encouraged to apply to Seattle University, a program partner, for an MFA in arts leadership. Applicants who are accepted to both the fellowship and MFA program will be eligible to receive additional financial aid.
“You really get to do that kind of learning within the context of your racial and cultural identity,” Boyer said. “How do I bring my whole self into the work that I do, as opposed to checking my cultural identity at the door as I walk into a predominantly white space? That's what this fellowship is hoping to offer.”
