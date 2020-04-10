What we talk about when we talk about travel

We all know that one friend. That friend who never shuts up about their latest solo backpacking trip through the Alps, or their all-inclusive vacay to Cabo for spring break. And being the genuine-hearted support systems we all must be to our loved ones, we are, of course, over the moon to hear about these experiences that seem to have truly meant something to them.
But, as happy as we all can feel over the news of their progress, sometimes we honestly don’t want to see your photos and sometimes we hate hearing you make references to that really funny inside joke no one else understands.
Maybe my perception of traveling is a little narrow in these cases, but you get the idea. Oftentimes, we don’t know how to talk about traveling. We report on the major highlights because we think that’s what we’re supposed to say, and what people want to hear.
I say all of this because for a long time I did the same thing, and sometimes I still do. I’ve been that friend who won’t shut up about all of the adventures she’s had in different exotic locations all over Europe and Asia and blah, blah, blah. But I’ve realized that traveling isn’t just in the memories that stick out as fun and exciting and new. It also embodies many of the terrifying, uncomfortable, and revelatory moments. And even in between those times can exist boredom, disappointment, and homesickness.
Many of us, whether we’ve been to a lot of places or very few, know that travel can surprise us. Travel can change a life, or a perception, or an expectation. It can teach us lessons, and it can also be disappointing.
So I wanted to create this column as a means to, admittedly, talk about travel every other week while encouraging UW students to share their most meaningful memories abroad; memories that we can all learn from, or at the very least, find some enjoyment in hearing.
However, instead of starting this column off with a student experience, I wanted to share some meaningful insight I gained through a conversation with UW English professor and author of “Beyond Guilt Trips: Mindful Travel in an Unequal World,” Anu Taranath.
Taranath has had extensive experience in both studying and teaching subjects including global literature, race, power, identity, global feminism, and culture, as well as having led several study abroad programs.
In her book, she aims to make people more comfortable with the controversial and confusing feelings that may arise when traveling in settings much different from our own.
“In my book I aim to teach students that our world is complex, and how to hold and navigate discomfort,” Taranath said.
Taranath touches on the beauty and importance of acknowledging guilt or confusion that may arise when we are exposed to settings with seemingly less privilege than our own during our travels.
“[Beyond Guilt Trips] is a guide to help us develop the opportunity to be more intentional in the stories we tell about ourselves and the people that we meet,” Taranath said. “When we meet people from very different cultures and surroundings, it makes our lives more textured. We like to swipe away our discomfort, but texture and richness is about staying with what’s hard and what’s beautiful, it’s about knowing how to do both.”
Taranth also emphasized an important point that I felt I could relate to: though I joke about the stereotypical summaries of study abroad programs that students share upon their return home, I ultimately do not intend to discourage people from sharing their travel stories. Rather, I want to advocate for people to share their experiences more meaningfully.
Similarly, she stated that students shouldn’t feel shamed in their intentions and recountings of their trips, but that they should properly avoid having narrow mindsets; we should learn how to approach travel and the stories we tell about it with sensitivity.
Taranath encompassed our discussion and her book in one simple humanitarian equation.
“Good intentions plus an unequal world equals discomfort,” Taranath said.
Some discomfort is unavoidable when faced with culture shock. But sometimes, that discomfort entails guilt, confusion, anger, and other feelings that extend into magnitudes we are not used to experiencing, because the actions driving that discomfort are associated with forces far larger than ourselves.
It’s important to not only be aware of, but embrace the discomforts and adverse emotions evoked by travel, especially to lower-income areas or countries in turmoil. But travel is also an incredible opportunity that, if presented to us, should not be passed up.
“If we are getting to do something only a small fraction of people get to do, don’t we want to do it well?” Taranath said.
Until the next installment of The Travel Journal, continue to dream big, look at destinations for your much deserved post-quarantine travels, learn about different cultures, and most importantly, keep those photos from your vacation in the Bahamas to yourself.
Reach writer Billie Featherston at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @billiefeathers1
