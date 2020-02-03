From glamour to controversy: Scarecrow Video presents the history and legacy of the Academy Awards

Since 1929, the Oscars have changed drastically in grandeur and in intent. And since 2016, we have witnessed movement after movement, politically charged and incredibly pertinent.
On Friday night, film historian and friend of Scarecrow Video, the iconic and eclectic video rental store, Lance Rhoades presented his annual Oscar preview at Scarecrow Video. In the tiny screening room hidden by a blue velvet curtain, 14 people gathered for the free event. Rhoades began with a brief history of the Academy, explaining that it was created to promote a positive image of the film industry and unite labor unions in an affordable and accessible setting.
However, the first ceremony was a bit different than those today. Instead, the event lasted about 15 minutes and was broadcasted on public radio. The awards had previously been posted in the newspaper, and the attendees had to pay for their own dinners. There were no surprises, and hardly any of the glitz and glamor of red carpet coverage and celebrity fashion shows.
Why don’t we recap the last four Academy Awards?
2016 — #OscarsSoWhite
The year of “Spotlight,” “The Revenant,” and Leo DiCaprio’s first win. The year April Reign, writer and media presence, tweeted “#OscarsSoWhite, they asked to touch my hair.” The first year that the Academy was widely questioned about its lack of diversity.
2017 — Best Picture Mixup
The time the Oscars somehow dropped the ball on the last category of the entire ceremony, robbing “Moonlight” of its big moment.
2018 — #MeToo / Time’s Up
Following Harvey Weinstein, Casey Affleck, Mel Gibson, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, I can go on. When Hollywood finally addressed the movement that has yet to fizzle out, completely changing the game and facing male privilege head-on.
2019 — No Host
When the Oscars went on without a host after Kevin Hart was outed for posting homophobic tweets and stepped down due to backlash.
So, with so much change and buzz surrounding the show in recent years, what can we expect from the 92nd Academy Awards?
Rhoades discussed the 2020 nominations in the context of the Academy’s usual behaviors, touching on the “Best Actress Formula” and the bias toward previously-snubbed big-name filmmakers. Rather than basing the awards on excellence and originality, he explained that the Oscars tend to cater towards better-known Hollywood stars, usually giving those who have already received the recognition that comes with having a golden statuette.
Again, however, this is not uncommon in the history of the Oscars. Before 1944, no foreign films were even acknowledged in the award nominations. And it wasn’t until 2010, when Kathryn Bigelow won for “The Hurt Locker,” that a woman was awarded an Oscar for the category of Best Director. In many ways, we have made great strides toward equal acknowledgment and accountability within Hollywood, but then history repeats itself.
The 2020 Oscar Nominations are sadly another example of the unspoken biggest award show category: “Best White Man.”
What’s most interesting about this year’s nominations, however, is that the Best Picture category only included nine films to be considered out of the allotted 10. Rhoades made the point to look at the history of the Academy Award rules and regulations. In 2009, the Academy raised the number of best picture nominations from five to 10, allowing more opportunity for lower-budget or independent films to be considered. However, “Parasite” and “Little Women” are the only films nominated by a foreign or female director.
Rhoades also discussed his personal favorite films and performances that were snubbed for almost any Oscar recognition, like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “The Farewell,” “Uncut Gems,” the cast of “Parasite,” and Lupita Nyong’o in “Us.”
Instead, DiCaprio received his seventh nomination, and “Joker” received 11.
The 92nd Academy Award ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. PST and based on the outcome of previous years, will most likely be a big talking point for the rest of 2020.
Scarecrow Video will also be hosting many more events this month. John O’Connor wrote to me about their frequent events in addition to their Oscar’s preview, including an upcoming series of screenings of classic horror films. Scarecrow is also always open to student involvement and hosting private events in their screening room.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.