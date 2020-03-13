Review: Tasty Pot (the used-to-be Chinese Sauerkraut Fish)

The copycat In-N-Out Burger spot, known as CaliBurger on the Ave, recently moved downtown into Westlake Center's new dining hall. New business owners took over but decided to keep its unique garage doors and the extra-large TV screen that projects a bright yellow cab on the wall. From serving mediocre burgers to hot and sour soup, Chinese Sauerkraut Fish opened shortly after CaliBurger’s relocation in early January.
But those that were intrigued by this new restaurant only had a month to taste test their popular hot and sour fish soup before the business quickly turned over. Yelpers were quick to report that the location had closed to help redirect other foodies to their sister locations in Redmond, Kent, and Shoreline.
Although the eatery has changed, the existing owners of Chinese Sauerkraut, Peipei Cao and Xiaomeng Liu, decided to reverse course for the convenience of busy college students.
After realizing the expensive costs of the fish soup were a little too upscale, Cao and Lio chose to turn it into a hot pot restaurant practical for students, where you can order individually instead of family-style.
Now, the big red sign that replaced the short-lived Chinese Sauerkraut Fish reads "Tasty Pot," with a 10% discount to honor their (re)grand-opening.
The staff was welcoming and quick to greet our table. Their new menu was easy to read, leaving me with only a few questions for the server — the top listed quick steps to help make the ordering process easier.
The first step required you to choose the type of hot pot dish you wanted, with 12 different flavors and ingredient combinations to choose from.
For anyone with strict dietary restrictions, I would suggest calling to ask about their menu. Most restaurants that serve hot pot tend to use prepackaged soup bases that are made with peanut sauces. Sadly, most of their pots contained these peanut sauces, so I was limited down to only two out of the 12 hot pot options because of my nut allergy.
Most of the other pots also had pork, a protein I can't eat, lessening my options even more. We ended up choosing number nine, a larger, shareable portion size that was called the Sichuan flavor hot soup.
The second step asks you to choose your spice level. The spice levels ranged from none to flaming spicy. We decided to get our hot pot very spicy, and it was delicious.
The spices in the hot pot are mainly derived from their Sichuan peppers and chili oils. They top it off with peppercorn flakes that give you a weird tingly feeling on your tongue, enhancing all of the other flavors in the broth.
A quick tip from my past experiences: it's best if you take your time with these types of dishes because the spices in the chili oil tend to creep up in your throat.
The third step lets you choose a side dish from two options, vermicelli noodles or plain jasmine rice. We chose rice since the hot pot already came with noodles.
And the last resort led us to the back of the menu, which listed a ton of different drink options, like milk teas, fruit teas, and boba toppings.
The hot pot simmered in beef, tofu, fish cakes, and plenty of veggies. The first sip of the soup will leave your mouth watering, wanting more as the taste buds on your tongue clench up from the intense flavors of the soup. Your eyes will get lost in the hot pot as you watch all of the ingredients boil and soak up the salty, sweet, and sour broth.
The portions of the shareable-size pot were perfect for a first date; enough to fill you up fast and not look like you came starving. On top of that, the service was quick, and the staff members were very attentive. Prices were average, starting at $15 per pot during lunchtime hours. If you’re into spicy and tangy soups, the Sichuan flavor hot pot is a good choice. I plan on trying the veggie option the next time around.
Reach contributing writer Aimee Le at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aimeedle
