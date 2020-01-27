This week, it really hit me that this is just my life now; it gets dark at 4:45, the rain never stops, and every day I go to class and fall further behind. All of this makes me, to say the least, a little bitter. That’s why, to start off my week, I listen to“Lemon Boy,” by Cavetown.
I discovered “Lemon Boy” by accident fall quarter and could not stop listening to it. My roommate didn’t love it at first, but, much like Lemon Boy himself, the song grew on her. I think the reason the song resonated with me was because of how weird it is. The story the lyrics tell is oddly compelling: a Lemon Boy growing from a weed to the singer’s best friend. By the end, you feel truly connected to Lemon Boy and his bitter life.
“Lemon Boy” is the perfect mix of slightly off-kilter and total bop. There’s a balance of lyrics filled with existential dread backed by an upbeat melody that’s just high energy enough for me to listen to while I walk to class without fear of bursting into tears because Monday. The singer swings between deeply insecure, musing (much as I do with new friendships), and painfully confident, stating “Lemon Boy and I, we’re gonna live together.” If that isn’t relatable, I’m not sure what is.
There’s actually a really good message in “Lemon Boy” about accepting people with different attitudes and dropping friends who don’t accept when people change. So, if your friends are “more of the savoury type,” simply continue to be your bitter self and hang out with your new citrus friend because life is too short and rainy to compromise.
Reach reporter Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.