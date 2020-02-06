‘Hate has no home here’: Artist Juliana Kang Robinson promotes inclusivity through sign making

I drive past my neighborhood mosque regularly, but a particular sight caught me by surprise and brought me to tears in March 2019. In reaction to the New Zealand mosque shooting, Seattlites had hung up heartfelt, welcoming signs outside Idris Mosque, expressing their love for their Muslim siblings and revealing just how much impact a small act of kindness can have.
I was reminded of that after an event at the Henry Art Gallery this past week.
ArtVenture is a monthly event where families play, learn, and create together. The Henry brought in artist Juliana Kang Robinson on Feb. 2 for a project related to their current exhibit “In Plain Sight,” which showcases the work of 14 artists whose work addresses the invisibility of marginalized communities in public space.
Robinson creates interdisciplinary art that explores the themes of territoriality, holism, unity, and separation in the world.
Sunday’s event centered on the creation of “welcome signals”: simple signs that have strong messages and which people around the country are putting up to show tolerance and counter hostility.
Robinson feels that we need to be an example for the rest of the country. Seattle is a sanctuary city, which means we limit our cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation.
She commented that it is not enough to be silent about discrimination; instead, we must be proactive about inclusivity. According to Robinson, displaying values on front doors is a great place to start.
Robinson cites the UW “hate has no home here” signs, which are written in eight languages from Hebrew to Khmer, as a perfect example of this.
Paint, vibrant fabrics, embellishments, washi tape, pompoms, and colorful yarn were laid out on the table. The materials, which were all recycled, were symbolic for the cause; disparate objects from different places came together in our signs, paralleling the diversity of our country.
To be fully immersed in the event, I decided to make my own sign. A maroon floral fabric instantly stood out to me for the sign hanger. I later realized this cloth perfectly represented me, a kalamkari fabric from India. I wrote a warm “welcome to all” in Spanish.
This event had such a wholesome atmosphere and I couldn’t stop smiling the entire time I was there. Kids were there with their parents and different families were openly talking to each other. Each group was bonding and collaborating over their creations, from the young boy asking the art teacher next to him for advice to the grandma and her granddaughter working on “all are welcome” signs in Spanish.
The unity Robinson wants to see in our country was perfectly reflected in this event. This ArtVenture was an important reminder that activism can occur in the smallest of places, even in your front yard.
Reach writer Tiasha Datta at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TiashaDatta2
