‘Someday,’ Foxy Apollo

With the start of fall quarter comes the desire to flaunt. A year has passed. You’re an older, wiser, and more refined version of yourself and it’s time to let the world know. For many, this period, defined by bold fashion choices and grandiose tales of summer adventures, swiftly ends with the conclusion of syllabus week. All that remains is the realization that not much has changed and you’re still as lost as ever. This is not the case for local band Foxy Apollo, whose new single shows real evolution that hopefully indicates an exciting future.
Foxy Apollo has been on the Seattle music radar since 2016, when the self-described “jazz funk music collective” hurdled onto the under-21 band scene with swinging energy, stellar funk riffs, and, frankly, a fantastic name.
The project has gone through several iterations since its 2016 inception, but it has never strayed from its high energy, heavy-grooving roots. The most recent marker in Foxy Apollo’s evolution occurred Friday, Oct. 4, with the release of its latest single, “Someday.”
This new effort deviates from the band’s 2018 debut EP, the stripped-down, Hendrix-esque “Tangie,” ushering in a new, more sophisticated sound (though fear not, it’s still quite foxy).
While “Tangie,” replete with darting guitar lines and gritty vocals, served as a glimpse into a perceived early ‘70s paradise that never quite existed, “Someday,” which borrows from various musical eras and genres, feels solidly fixed in the anachronistic world of 2019.
That ‘70s funk feel is still there but more laid back; the easy tempo complements the smooth lyricism, while the addition of tenor sax backings on the bridge, which could feel cliched if done by a lesser band, spins in an effective noir-style richness.
Of course, founder Sam Ashkenazy’s guitar riffs continue to guide the direction of “Someday,” as they do every Foxy Apollo song. This time, however, the lines are simpler, allowing the warm tone of the strings to shine in the catchy licks.
The second half of the song celebrates Foxy Apollo’s jazz origins with a simple, incredibly evocative trumpet solo by Jackson Crux. Crux’s beautiful sound is not unlike that of jazz and pop great Chuck Mangione and continues to provide that late ‘60s, early ‘70s feel associated with the band. “Someday” fades away with Crux and saxophonist Chet Przybysz trading licks into nothingness. It’s a bold and mature choice for a band so associated with vocals and guitar, and it fully pays off.
Foxy Apollo doesn’t need any crazy clothes or new tattoos to imply change; they’ve got the single to prove it.
Reach Special Sections Editor Sophie Aanerud at arts@dailyuw.com.
