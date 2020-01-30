Apartment development marks the end of a series of DIY shows

You’ve probably noticed that in just the last three years, the U-District has had massive property turnover and constant construction with the expansion of the light-rail and shiny new apartments. Every time I go home during a break, I come back to new restaurants on the Ave and rumors of tower-high apartment buildings with rooftop pools to come — have you heard of Vanishing Seattle yet?
Now, off-campus student leasings are becoming few and far between as more overpriced one- and two-bedroom apartments are popping up.
When Lola Gil and her roommates discovered last year that, within 10 months, their house would be bulldozed for “small efficiency dwelling units,” they decided to do something about it. And so, they began hosting a series of house shows.
“We were all relatively new to Seattle and noticed gentrification rapidly occurring around us, but this was the first time we had all been directly affected by it,” Gil said. “We wanted to combat this by ending our run of shows with a showcase of Seattle’s creative community: an open mic for poetry, art, zines, stick-and-poke tattoos, and sets from five artists.”
Gil’s house began hosting regular DIY shows after learning of their landlord’s decision to submit a Land Use Application for the ability to turn their house into a site for construction and eventually more view-obstructing apartments. As people who identify as queer and POCs, they turned to similar friends and communities in Seattle to put on events to communally express their interests in a safe space.
However, such events can be overwhelming at first. It’s hard to enter a room when everyone seems to be incredibly close and outwardly confident, especially when the front yard may look a bit like this. Gil talked about her initial relationship with the DIY/house show scene in Seattle.
“From my experience, house shows can, at times, come off as unwelcoming, intimidating, and cliquey,” Gil said. “The music scene is also not representative of marginalized communities — seen in those who perform and attend, as well as those who book shows and run house venues. With Red Room, our foremost goal was to create a space that was inclusive.”
Red Room hosted their last show on Saturday night, with a variety of creative outlets. They began the night at 6 p.m. with stick-and-poke tattoos, then some poetry, then sets from local musicians Peter Campanelli, Mary Claire, and Chanel Beads.
In the living room, string lights draped over the mantel and along the crown molding, covering the house in a warm glow. Old bottles of Coca-Cola, wine, and herbal liqueur were repurposed as flower vases on shelves. What once was filled with furniture and personal decor was replaced with sound equipment, instruments, and over a hundred students. People talked, danced, reconnected with old friends across the room, and filed into the empty bedrooms-turned-art galleries with merch for sale. And as soon as the next act started, everyone quieted down, giving the artists their full attention.
In the past, Gil and friends decided to implement unique themes for their shows to make them even more fun and welcoming. Some included “Twin Peaks,” “Prairie Goth,” and “Fruit,” to name a few. As their events grew in size and popularity, they realized they could do more with their house and book bigger bands. They also noticed other popular house venues were being shut down around them and decided to fill the growing gap with more poetry readings, concerts, and whatever else people wanted to see or share.
At each show “the environment was vulnerable and supportive,” Gil stated, who also listened to requests from friends and accommodated attendees with door fee policies like “NOTAFLOF” or “free for POC.”
Luckily, with the coming development of their house’s lot, the tenants of Red Room were able to extend their lease an extra month in order to find other affordable housing. While about 80% of UW undergrads commute to campus, there is still a surprisingly small amount of options when it comes to housing in the U-District. According to Zillow, rent for one can cost anywhere between $650 to $2,000 a month — the average being $1,928, something hard to pull together for full-time students who don’t have time for a full-time job.
With the sudden increase in compact, efficiency-based accommodations, it is not only the students that are suffering; it is also the creative side of Seattle, the house shows, the art scene, and other marginalized communities that are at stake. Still, I have a strong feeling Seattle’s counterculture isn’t going to disappear anytime soon.
