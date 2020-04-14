How to order plants online

As someone who likes to take my time in plant stores browsing and contemplating between plants, ordering online is not something I have pursued in the past. Now, all my favorite plant shops are closed for in-store shopping, so it’s my only option if I want to continue getting some new plant friends.
When I saw that The Plant Store, located in West Seattle, was selling philodendron birkins, a heart shaped plant with white lines running through the green leaves, I decided that I could splurge and order plants online. I purchased a philodendron birkin and a philodendron micans online from the shop April 1, and they shipped to my dorm the same day with two day priority shipping. By the afternoon of April 3, my plants arrived, were processed through the Willow package room, and were ready to be picked up.
The shop packaged the plants with packing paper and tape to fill up the empty space in the box so the plants wouldn’t shift around too much and damage their foliage. In each of the pots, damp packing paper was taped down to cover the soil and prevent it from spilling during the shipping process; this also helped to ensure that the plants didn’t completely dry out if there was a shipping delay.
My plants arrived with little foliage damage, and they didn’t seem to be in shock from the shipping process. The lower, older leaves on the plants had some foliage damage, but these would fall off anyway during the natural growing cycle of the plant. One leaf on my philodendron birkin was folded a little bit, but has since returned almost to normal. Both plants are putting out new growth and are faring well in my environment.
This was my first and, so far, only experience with ordering and shipping plants online. When you order online, you don’t really know what you’re getting, which is a legitimate concern. Sellers will post an image or two of the plant, and while you’ll most likely get something similar to the picture, it won’t be exact.
Plant shops around the UW are participating in shipping, local delivery, and curbside pick up to stay afloat during the shutdown. So, if you’re in the mood to add some greenery to your space, here is your guide for purchasing plants remotely.
Ravenna Gardens is offering curbside pick up, delivery for purchases over $40, and scheduling in-shop appointments. They have a large selection of vegetables and herbs, seeds, and a smaller selection of rare and unusual plants.
Plant Shop Seattle is offering 20% off on all online orders, free Seattle delivery, free delivery on orders over $40, no contact pick up at 1215 Seneca Street, and virtual shop tours. Their online selection of plants is quite large, with about five pages full of plants for customers to browse. They offer a large selection of houseplants, vegetable starters, and seeds for purchase at reasonable prices. They post on their Instagram story when they receive plant shipments and when they add plants to the shop.
The Plant Store has a large selection of houseplants and plant supplies for sale. They are only offering shipping at this time, but they can waive shipping costs if there is a need for individuals. They post on their Instagram story when they update their website with new plants or sales.
Indoor Sun Shoppe is offering curbside pickup and allowing two customers into the shop at a time by appointment only. They don’t have any plants listed online for purchase at this time.
Now is the perfect time to shop for plants online — not only will you liven up your space, but you’re also helping local businesses stay afloat in hard times.
