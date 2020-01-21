The Collective takes first place at regional improv tournament, will advance to nationals

On the Ave, between 55th and 56th, is a conspicuous cultural hub in a bright yellow building: Jet City Improv. Jet City is a nonprofit space dedicated to improv theater of all flavors, with an impressive weekly catalog of shows, but Jan. 18, it was the venue for the Northwest Regional division of the 13th annual College Improv Tournament (CIT).
In total, eight teams traveled from across the region to attend the event, including Portland State University’s troupe “Bigger Than Disco,” the University of British Columbia’s “Capri-Suns of Anarchy,” and Western Washington University’s “Dead Parrots Society” — and of course, the UW’s own “The Collective.”
After the event’s kickoff at 12:30 p.m., each team had a 20 minute slot to fill with their best improvised acting, the only stipulation being that they had to take a suggestion from the audience to begin their performance.
The Collective began their first performance by asking the audience what they dreamed about the previous night. The troupe ended up choosing the suggestion of “a bank vault” and staged a 20-minute monoscene within a laser-beam-riddled bank vault. Its madcap cast of characters included a kindergartner, his aspiring bank robber father, and the owner of the vault, a haughty, vaguely British aristocratic woman.
The Collective won its first round and advanced to the finals, along with “Dead Parrots Society” and Pacific Lutheran University’s “Clay Crows.” Each of the three teams had another 20-minute interval in which to compete for first place and the chance to advance to the National College Improv Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri.
Chuck E. Cheese was the chosen setting for The Collective’s second performance.
“We tried to be really intentional with our object work,” Clara Coyote, The Collective’s co-director, said of the group’s artistic process.
If you’re a layman like me and don’t immediately know what the phrase “object work” means, it’s the brand of dramatic magic that somehow gets you really emotionally invested in an invisible arcade prize onstage — to the point where you get goose bumps when the passionate Chuck E. Cheese worker hands it over to another character who didn’t have enough tickets to purchase it, despite you being fully aware that the situation is ridiculous.
After three hilarious performances from all the finalists, the judges (professional improvisers affiliated with Jet City) deliberated. Following a brief intermission, emcee Barrett Vandiver declared The Collective the night’s winner.
“Everybody has just woken up this morning and been like ‘Was this real?’ in our group chat,” Coyote said when interviewed the morning after the competition. “In recent history, we haven’t gone to nationals.”
According to Coyote, The Collective has taken second place in the regional tournament for the last three years, but no one currently in the troupe has been to nationals.
“It was not expected in the slightest,” Coyote said. “We’re so excited to watch some awesome improv [at nationals], meet these people who are also passionate about the craft, and learn!”
Witnessing improvisers at their best is a magical spectacle. The cardinal rule of improv, “Yes and…,” which encourages its participants to play off each other and build on one another’s contributions, facilitates a positive and high-energy atmosphere.
“I think one of the great things about improv is feeling like the audience is on your side, and they’re rooting for you,” Aidan Gertz, another member of The Collective, said.
Unlike in other types of competitions, where competitors can be stony-faced and offer begrudging “good game”s after the winner is announced, the Northwest CIT genuinely felt supportive and welcoming for all participants, as well as the audience.
As emcee Vandiver said, it was “a celebration of college improv, disguised as a cutthroat competition.”
The Pacific Northwest has a thriving college improv scene, one that Gertz hopes will be spotlighted by The Collective’s advancement to nationals. Improv is also a great creative outlet for students at the UW specifically, which is famous and semi-infamous for its prioritization of STEM disciplines over the arts. And The Collective’s membership isn’t limited to those pursuing arts degrees or careers in theater.
“One thing about our group, as opposed to other performing arts groups, is that a lot of us are not arts majors,” Gertz said. “There’s one or two drama majors that have been in the group while I’ve been here. I’m a history major … Those same kids that are in [STEM] programs need ways to express themselves.”
The Collective will be competing for the national title in late April. Stay tuned on the College Improv Tournament’s website for a schedule, and follow along with Jet City Improv and The Collective on Facebook for more accessible, fun, and quality improv in the U-District.
“We are so grateful to our fans — their energy and their laughs, that’s what fuels us,” Coyote said. “Truly, truly, thank you to the community at UW and in the U-District.”
