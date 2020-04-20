With the ban on in-person gatherings, student groups find new ways to build community around food

Pre-global pandemic, spring quarter brought the promise of sun-drenched afternoons spent lounging in the Quad, celebrations of new beginnings at graduation festivities, and opportunities to chow down at two of the largest food events of the year — Taiwanese Student Association’s (TSA) UW Night Market and ASUW Student Food Cooperative’s (SFC) Spring Humble Feast.
However, the suspension of in-person teaching and non-essential activities forced organizers of both Night Market and Humble Feast to adapt to a new reality.
The 2020 Night Market, described by TSA as “an annual celebration of Taiwan’s rich culture through delicious food, activities, and entertainment,” was set to enter its 20th consecutive year since beginning in 2001. Modeled after the famed night markets of Taiwan, this year’s event would include live performers for the first time since 2017 in addition to the usual boba and street snacks.
To ensure the event's success, Night Market’s directors busied themselves over winter quarter contacting vendors and finalizing contracts and procedures. TSA members took pride in the fact that Night Market not only united the greater Seattle community — past markets brought attendees from places as far as Oregon — but provided an opportunity to prove themselves as leaders. The joy evident on attendees’ faces made their six months of planning combined with 22 hours of work on the day of the event worthwhile.
This rang especially true for seniors like TSA President Jason Lee who looked to Night Market as a fulfilling capstone to their UW experience.
“It would show that even though we’re young, we could do something so big,” Lee said.
Now, student groups like SFC and TSA must navigate maintaining relationships, building community, and reaching the goals they set out to accomplish at the start of the year from a distance.
In an effort to continue spreading Taiwanese culture through one of its most well-loved exports, food, TSA plans to post Taiwanese cooking tutorials and video tours of night markets in Taiwan, which will be led by overseas TSA members, to their social media pages.
With local restaurants suffering to stay afloat, TSA also plans to feature slated vendors that continue to offer takeout and delivery.
Similarly, first-time SFC co-managers Hannah Jordan and Emma Turner spent winter quarter prepping for their May 28 event, brainstorming themes, speakers, and menu ideas with the Co-op.
Humble Feast, a biannual event in its eighth year, unites the UW community over a four-course, locally-sourced meal prepared by SFC staff and volunteers. SFC educates and encourages students to take initiative in building a sustainable food system. Past Spring Humble Feasts included guest speaker presentations on topics like Indigenous food sovereignty and food justice; issues with heightened relevance given the stressed state of the national food supply chain.
They looked forward to applying the lessons they learned from Fall Humble Feast to their recipe testing and planned to lean into the educational component of SFC’s mission through partnerships with UW Sustainability and the ASUW Student Health Consortium.
Jordan and Turner anticipated a quarter full of growth and community building for SFC.
Though they’ve pivoted to Instagram and Zoom, SFC’s commitment to their mission of building “a foundation for a collaborative food community on campus” remains.
For example, SFC launched a weekly, virtual Cooking and Baking Club in which they post that week’s ingredients to their public Facebook and Instagram pages before revealing the recipe and cooking it on Instagram Live Tuesdays at 4 p.m. PST. Recordings of the live demo will remain posted on their Instagram.
As a nod to the lower carbon footprint of vegan and vegetarian diets, recipes like last week’s split pea soup are mostly vegan and gluten-free. Given new limitations on everyone’s access to ingredients, recipes will always include ideas for substitutions. Moreover, participants can expect discussions of how to make sustainable, ethical food choices despite the difficult circumstances.
“We’re rolling with what we can … and doing our best,” Jordan said during the March 14 Cooking and Baking Club.
The reminders to slow down, reevaluate our relationships to the broader food system, and maintain slivers of human connection may come as a respite for those feeling quarantine-related body image anxieties.
Jordan hopes that the Cooking and Baking Club will ease fears of the “quarantine 19,” an allusion to the freshman 15, by reminding students that they’re in this unprecedented situation together and that we can replace our guilt with gratitude for the essential farmworkers who continue to harvest our food.
“I think as long as you’re feeding yourself things that feel right — whether it aligns with your ethics or is convenient and makes you take time to eat — you should feel no guilt,” Jordan said. “[Cooking as a community can help us] refocus on doing good with food instead of the bad.”
Ultimately, both TSA and SFC’s food-centric adaptations will offer comfort to students feeling isolated from their UW communities. Whether touring the streets of Taiwan from halfway across the globe or baking an apple crumble, students reaffirm that the most basic human function is also one of the most effective tools to strengthen relationships and encourage cross-cultural understanding.
“So much has changed and is changing everyday, so we’re trying to be flexible,” Jordan said. “Nothing is set in stone but we’re definitely still here.”
Reach writer Estey Chen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen
