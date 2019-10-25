‘Spooky Buddies,’ dir. Robert Vince

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Halloween is just around the corner and it’s time to hype yourself up for the festivities. And because you may have been living under a rock, let me remind you of the fact that Disney’s classic “Air Bud” franchise about Buddy, the legendary basketball-playing golden retriever, is the shining epitome of cinematic excellence. It should come as no surprise then that the spin-off series “Air Buddies,” about Buddy’s five puppies, is just as spectacular. So what better way is there to get in the Halloween spirit than to enjoy the classic film “Spooky Buddies”?
The film starts off one spooky Halloween night in the seemingly ordinary suburb of Fernfield, Washington. In an old house rumored to be haunted, the evil wizard Warwick the Warlock is up to no good, trying to open a portal to let mischievous ghosts of the underworld into the physical world. These ghosts will wreak havoc by possessing people and turning them into mindless drones.
To open the portal, he must sacrifice the souls of five puppies of the same blood to the Halloween Hound. The Buddies — five golden retriever siblings — are the perfect candidates for this. It’s up to the Buddies and Pip, a beagle ghost and new comrade of the Buddies, to stop Warwick the Warlock and save the day.
What makes “Spooky Buddies” such an excellent film is its writing. The plot’s many twists and turns are guided by thorough character development that makes for an engaging story that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Another quality that especially stands out about “Spooky Buddies” is its inspirational message about teamwork; Despite Warwick the Warlock’s many magical powers, the Buddies and their friends, mere animals, use cooperation and trust to fearlessly stop Warwick the Warlock and save the day.
There’s only one correct way to end this week in preparation for Halloween: Light the candles in your jack-o-lanterns, grab a bowl of candy, and turn on this iconic Disney classic.
Reach writer Natalie Rand at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @n_rand_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.