The pack mule: Get tipsy, effectively

I consider myself a fairly pretentious person, but when it comes to alcohol, I err more on the side of cheap and efficient drinking. I drink to be drunk (or the more socially acceptable: tipsy), but I still try to avoid hangovers. For years, I have hunted for the right mix to mask the bite of vodka without the sugar that foreshadows a pounding headache, and folks, I have found it.
Meet: the pack mule. Strong enough to handle any amount of vodka you add and sturdy enough to keep you on your feet the next day. It’s basically a moscow mule but with ginger kombucha. This is the secret ingredient that stops your potential hangover in its tracks.
My theory is that the probiotics in the kombucha basically eat up all the sugar and things that cause pain in the drink (actually, after some quick research, there’s quite a few potential explanations regarding probiotics, antioxidants, and more). The pack mule is incredibly customizable; there are only three important ingredients, with the option to add fruit juice or a garnish if you’re feeling flirty.
Ingredients
Mug or glass — copper is traditional for mules, but frankly, no one cares.
½ cup ginger kombucha — I go for the workhorse, GT’s Gingerade.
2 (or as many as you can possibly add until it tastes too strong) shots of vodka — I usually go VERY cheap but not EXTREMELY cheap.
A wedge of lime (or some other bitter citrus).
For the weak: a splash of fruit juice (only a splash, this isn’t jungle juice).
For the pretentious: a sprig of rosemary or mint.
Instructions
1) Literally just throw the kombucha and vodka in a glass with some ice and stir it (it’s not like I’ve ever used a shaker anyways).
2) Squeeze that citrus wedge and drop it in.
3) Add your juice and garnishes if you’re feeling extra superior.
4) Drink up and promptly text your friends about your burning desire to hug them as soon as the stay-at-home order ends.
