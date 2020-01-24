Jonny Sun talks career, social media, mental health

At just 29, Jonny Sun is something of a Renaissance man. Although he majored in engineering and is pursuing a Ph.D. in urban studies and planning at MIT, he’s best known for writing and illustrating “everyone’s a aliebn when ur a aliebn too”; illustrating Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You”; writing for season six of “BoJack Horseman”;and for his Twitter persona. Wednesday evening, ASUW Arts & Entertainment hosted him in the HUB ballroom to discuss his powerful experiences with social media, as well as talk about his career and give general life advice to students.
Sun first became famous for his comedic fictional Twitter character named Jomny, an alien learning to navigate life among humans and making many typos along the way. Later on, Sun wrote and illustrated “everyone’s a aliebn when ur a aliebn too,” based on Jomny.
Sun invented Jomny and became active on social media to cope with his loneliness after moving for graduate school, as well as to cope with his clinical depression and anxiety. Through what he describes as “wholesome shitposting,” Sun found that the internet is a unique way to make deep connections and talk about taboo topics — especially mental illness — because it’s easier to be vulnerable online than off.
“It offers us the chance to express potentially a more honest version of ourselves … that we might feel discouraged or afraid of expressing in our real-world identities,” Sun said. “It’s about being in an environment where we feel safe, supported, and encouraged to be our own selves.”
For Sun, mental health was rarely talked about at home or in his daily life. When he became more active on Twitter, however, he began to notice how much more freely people talked online about mental health, and realized he wasn’t alone. This encouraged him to start seeing a therapist, and his own tweets about mental health have encouraged some of his own followers to seek therapy as well.
Sun also runs a Twitter account called @tinycarebot — an account that tweets reminders to do small acts of self-care like drinking water or saying hi to your friends — because he particularly finds that taking time to engage in these small acts has helped him in dealing with his mental health battles.
“Whenever I’m out in the world and I’m walking around, I try to look at the plants around me and I take photos of nice leaves,” Sun said in a phone interview before the event. “It’s been this tiny project where it helps me be more present in where I am ... It’s a small, little thing that gets me out of my head for a minute.”
Sun said his biggest regret in college was overworking himself and not prioritizing his mental health. However, he doesn’t blame himself or others who experience this because he sees it more as a structural issue of universities than individuals’ fault.
“We can talk about how as a person and as an individual it’s better to work less or try to have healthier attitudes around these things,” Sun said. “But if these issues are coming from the top down and it’s the institution that is creating this pressure and creating this culture, it’s very difficult to change on a personal level.
“The more we talk about how this is an issue that has to be addressed from the top first, I think that helps to reframe the issue as an institutional failing rather than a personal [issue].”
His biggest advice for college students? Your major isn’t the be-all and end-all for the rest of your life.
“One thing that really plagued me in college was this idea of, ‘This thing I do in college is going to be the thing that defines me and is the thing that will limit what I’m able to do in the future,’” Sun said. “I thought, ‘Now that I’m in engineering I’m going to be an engineer and that’s it.’ So I guess I’m living proof that there are different pathways.”
Sun, whose parents are Chinese immigrants, especially didn’t expect to be launched into fame because of the lack of Asian representation in media.
“I think there was just this social pressure to not pursue that,” Sun said. “I think a lot of it was in not seeing examples of myself in comedy and entertainment.”
As much as Sun enjoys being a role model for aspiring creatives of color, he also hopes that representation can one day be the norm rather than the exception. He especially feels this while currently writing for a children’s movie based on Chinese mythology titled “Paper Lanterns.”
“I think something unique about the space we’re in right now is that we’re just starting to see a push for representation and for specific stories being told,” Sun said. “But we’re not seeing enough of them yet, so that it seems like every sort of Asian American project that comes out has so much of this burden and this pressure to succeed and to speak for everyone."
Beyond his successful career, Sun is proud to have made it this far in finding happiness in his own life.
“I think I’m a little bit happier than I was two years ago, and I think I’m a little happier than I was four years ago, and ten years ago,” Sun said over the phone. “It’s cool to step back and look at where I am.”
Reach writer Natalie Rand at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @airbudfan
