Arts communities you can engage with from home

With most museums in the Seattle area closed and in-person art communities moved online, there are still a plethora of ways to engage with many forms of art from home. Here are just a few recurring events to hop into for free or for a very small fee.
Henry Art Gallery
While our very own Henry Art Gallery has closed its doors to visitors, the Henry regularly updates its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for digital content for anyone to peruse art for free. Ranging from online presentations, artist interviews, highlights of artwork on various topics, and an inside look into museum work done at the Henry, there’s something for everyone to explore.
Hugo House
For all those who have a way with words and a desire to hear others and share some of your own, look no further than Hugo House. The Hugo House, named after UW alum and renowned poet Richard Hugo, was founded in 1998 by three Seattle writers who wanted to hold a safe, communal space for readers and writers. The Hugo House holds the weekly open mic series “(Virtual) Works in Progress” over Zoom every Monday at 7 p.m. Not only is “(Virtual) Works in Progress” a great place to share your work at any stage, you can virtually meet other word nerds and learn about what is happening in the literary community. The Zoom meetings are free and open to the public with an RSVP in advance.
Hugo House also offers a variety of workshops and classes through the summer and fall for a fee, for anyone interested in honing their fiction, non-fiction, poetry, or other writing and reading skills.
CD Forum: Physical Distancing Intimate Conversations
The Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas (CD Forum), a non-profit organization founded in 1999, was created with the purpose of uplifting Black art, artists, and ideas in the Seattle area. Every Saturday at 3 p.m. Dani Tirrell, the curator for the CD Forum, goes live with a local Black artist to talk about their work. Get to know some local Black artists from many disciplines firsthand through these intimate conversations. Some previous talks can be found for free on Spotify, and new ones will go live weekly on the CD Forum’s Instagram page.
Seattle Art Museum
Like the Henry, the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) has moved online during the pandemic. The SAM has its own website to browse through its vast collection, with many articles to read, videos to watch, and art activities to engage in. The site also currently hosts an hour-long video on an upcoming artist exhibition to be featured at the SAM in November: “Barbara Earl Thomas: The Geography of Innocence,” which will address topics ranging from violence against Black men and youth to the climate crisis. The SAM Talks (or Virtual Art Talks) are a great way to get into the minds of artists who will be featured at the SAM in the upcoming year.
Speakeasy!
For those who are comic enthusiasts or illustrators and are 21+, Speakeasy! might be an event worth checking out. Former staff illustrator at the Stranger Callan Berry will teach you how to make a cocktail, draw a comic, and have a little chat with you, all in an hour. This easy-going event happens every other Thursday online at 7 p.m. Prices are on a sliding scale, with $1, $5, and $10 options for the same program. You can peruse options online ahead of time to find a cocktail and illustration motif you prefer.
