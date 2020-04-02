To MFA or not to MFA: The eternal question for the student artist

Despite our best efforts, there comes a time in all our lives when we have to become adults; real, working, cogs in the wheels of capitalist production-type adults. Like many seniors at the UW, Kendra Kolasinski is at a point where she must decide whether to take her degree in drama performance and jump directly into her career or to continue her education through the pursuit of a Master of Fine Arts (MFA).
“I hate college,” Kolasinski said over Twitter direct message. “And while it’s a privilege to be able to attend the UW, I’ve hated most of my time here. So I didn’t intend on going any further.”
As Kolasinski’s time at the UW closed in on its curtain call, she began assessing her post-grad options. For the first time, she was not completely turned off by the idea of continuing her education.
Kolasinski applied to one school with little hope. To her surprise, she was accepted into Columbia College’s European devised performance practice MFA program, a program she described as an “acting bootcamp.” She is still not sure if she will accept the offer.
There’s a lot of variables to take into account when debating whether or not to pursue an MFA. It is a major life, career, and financial decision.
“In my last year of undergraduate, I knew I wanted to be a fiction writer and I knew that I had a lot to learn still, and I also knew that, for me personally, I did not yet know how to keep going on my own,” UW creative writing professor and MFA recipient Maya Sonenberg said.
In four years of undergraduate education you may have made a sizable scratch into the surface of your craft, but there is always more to learn. An MFA program can provide students structure and mentorship that may refine skills potentially left underdeveloped in undergraduate programs.
Kolasinski found the UW drama program to be more general. She got to learn a little bit of everything, whereas an MFA program would give her more in-depth training on her specific interests.
However, the structure associated with formal education may not be the best means of growth for all artists. Quinn McNichol took seven years off to engage in other learning opportunities such as residencies, workshops, and self-directed practice before pursuing an MFA in painting at the UW.
“Part of what happened is I felt like I had so much education which was great, but I also wanted to find myself a little bit,” McNichol said.
There are many ways in which an artist might develop their craft, but an MFA opens the option of teaching to its recipients.
Art degrees can come with a bit of uncertainty. Kolasinski and many students in her position seek a master’s degree in part as a precaution. Should their creative endeavors not yield monetary success, an MFA allows them a more financially secure way to engage with their art. However, this is not to say that teaching is a backup plan or that an MFA is a guaranteed means to a job.
“I think it makes you more attractive perhaps for certain jobs, but I would really emphasize that it is an arts degree, it's not a professional degree that channels you into a certain job the way a law degree, or a medical degree, or a business degree might,” Sonenberg said.
Unsurprisingly, a big turn-off for the MFA-curious is the cost. Like in undergraduate, the cost varies widely from school to school, but funding is available.
“There are many, many programs across the country that fully fund their graduate students,” Sonenberg said. “That would mean there’s a tuition waiver, and a stipend, and health insurance.”
Still, this is not a reality for all students who want to hone their skills in an MFA program. Some schools do not have the resources to fully fund all students, therefore the financial barrier still exists and complicates the decision. On top of that, because postgraduate opportunities like an MFA offer a much lower student-to-faculty ratio than you can expect in an undergraduate program, it tends to be more expensive.
It is difficult to justify pummeling further into debt for any educational endeavor, but perhaps especially in regard to an arts degree that is already the unfortunate butt of many jokes. No one scoffs at a prospective doctor’s decision to take out loans for medical school; that’s an investment in her future. For some reason, according to some cog-in-the-wheels-of-capitalist-production-type reason, an investment is only an investment when money becomes more money, not when money becomes more art.
Kolasinski and art students like her may not be certain of their path. Should they pursue an MFA now, later, or should they even bother with it at all? Unfortunately, the big deciding factor is money. Some artists decide against an MFA due to cost, while others pursue it for the opportunity for more stable income.
It is understandably difficult to do a cost benefit analysis on passion, but art students are creative people; they’ll find creative solutions to their dilemmas.
Reach writer Hannah Krieg at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
