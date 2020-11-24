In refurbishing the waterfront, Indigenous artists picked to represent the past, present, and future

Altered landscapes are nothing new to the people of Seattle. With businesses coming and going and cranes constantly on the horizon, neither new buildings nor traffic moving underground offer any surprise. But the more spectacular natural elements are often overlooked.
A case in point is the Seattle waterfront, which has long been a beacon for both industry and community and will now feature an overlook walk. The design will connect Pike Place Market and the waterfront with new green space and a panoramic view of Elliott Bay, and also pay homage to the Indigenous communities who have occupied and continue to inhabit the land Seattle is built upon.
The overlook walk was conceived through a panel commissioned by the city’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects and the Office of Arts & Culture, which are both composed of members of local tribes. The panel selected Indigenous artists Malynn Foster, Tamela Laclair, and Kimberly Deriana to design the overlook.
“To be able to go up to the waterfront and see our community, to see the beautiful piece that we will be collaborating together on … and just to have a place for our people to come and gather is just a beautiful thing,” Laclair, a Skokomish tribal member, said. “All these get-togethers that we're just so used to having right now, during COVID, it's even harder; and it's going to be so great to have this one place to have all the people come together. It will be beautiful.”
Seattle’s Indigenous communities have faced injustices for generations. In 1855, then-Washington Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens implemented policies that effectively signed away the land rights of many native groups in the region.
“We've suffered so many generations of policies that were put in place to erase us, and to erase our culture — to assimilate us,” Foster, a Skokomish, Nisqually, and Yakama tribal member, said.
Foster, however, believes that the commission of Indigenous artists designing the overlook walk is a step in the right direction.
“I see the city is reaching out to the local tribal communities and asking for their input on what's important, how they would like to see things done, and then putting together Native American panels to decide what's best to represent them,” Foster said.
The placement of the overlook walk is integral to its importance. Historically, the land it stands on was used for meetings and the transporting of goods and people from across the region, in addition to housing generations of people who lived with and respected the land. Water is very important in the Pacific Northwest, and the overlook’s view of Elliott Bay is intentional on the part of the designers.
“Well, for us, water is life,” Laclair said. ”We all grew up by the water … we harvest, we gather, we do everything by the water, and we're known as the water people. These are straight routes and the highways and ways to connect family and kinship; there's just so many beautiful aspects of why water is life.”
Likewise, the importance of water comes in another form.
“We should remember that water is a living being — a man, a spiritual being — and anything that's living and spiritual can't be owned or claimed,” Foster said. “But I think so often through colonization and Western ways of thinking, it's just so easy to forget. We don’t even have a lot of nouns in our traditional languages because everything is a living, breathing thing and should not be separate from one another and should be respected as [such].”
The overlook walk is expected to open in 2024. In addition to the Indigenous artists selected by the panel, the overlook will feature the work of Shaun Peterson, a member of the Puyallup Tribe. The overlook will also include three Welcome Figures — poles that invite visitors to enter Indigenous territory — near Pier 58, in addition to the designs of carvers Randi Purser of the Suquamish Tribe, and Tyson Simmons and Keith Stevenson of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, each of whom will focus on Native architecture.
This is an important project in shaping the relationship between Indigenous communities and the city of Seattle, one that will hopefully begin to blur the lines between the industrialized city and the natural land which it rests upon.
“The city has been this gentrified and dominated place for so long,” Deriana, a Mandan and Hidatsa tribal member, said. “This opportunity to share those stories and not hide the past and the trauma from genocide ... it'll be one step towards envisioning what Indigenous futures could look like and can contribute to Seattle.”
