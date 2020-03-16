University Book Store to close until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns

Starting Monday, the University Book Store will be closed for two weeks with plans to “reopen Monday March 30, though that may change depending on circumstances.”

“Our chief goal in this is to keep our customers and our staff healthy and abide by all of the recent regulations and best practices,” Terry Tazioli, publicity coordinator for the University Book Store, said in an email.

This comes just as Gov. Jay Inslee announces the shutdown of “bars, restaurants, clubs, and gyms” across the state, as well as any gatherings of more than 50 people.

The planned reopening date, March 30, is also the first day of the UW’s spring quarter, which will take place online until at least April 24 based on another order from the governor. The University Book Store on the Ave is where students rely on buying textbooks for classes. Customers will still be able to buy books and the store is offering free shipping on all orders.

“While we’re closed, there will be people at the bookstore on The Ave to answer your telephone calls or take orders,” Tazioli said. “Our online services are available 24/7 for ordering books.”

An update sent out Monday says that, while this is subject to change, the “University Book Store is only offering in-store pickup on Course Materials at Willow Hall.” The update also noted book returns for winter quarter will be extended until June 5.

"We are responding as quickly as we can to changing circumstances," Louise Little, CEO of the University Book Store, said in an email. "Our first priority is making sure our students and faculty are ready for spring quarter."

Tazioli is currently unsure how this will affect textbook purchases for the upcoming quarter.

“They’re still working on the impact on the university itself,” Tazioli said. “That’s what they're working on as we speak, and to be fair I can't answer that because I don't know.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

