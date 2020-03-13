‘National Treasure,’ dir. Jon Turteltaub

The Nicolas Cage filmography is long, broad, and full of peril. You’ve got action staples like “Face/Off” and “The Rock.” You’ve got his award-winning offerings like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Adaptation.” But at any given moment, you’re one wrong step away from an all-time stinker.
If you wind up 20 minutes deep into a showing of “Bangkok Dangerous,” “Ghost Rider,” or (in the worst case) “The Wicker Man,” I would advise caution. If you see the Oscar-winning Cage start to scream about bees, it’s already too late.
That brings us to “National Treasure.” That is both the name of the movie and an accurate quality designation.
The 2004 Disney star-vehicle attempted to give the burgeoning Cage his own version of Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. In it, Cage packs an unusually subdued performance into a genuinely fun thrill ride.
The film thrives on the strength of its premise; in the pursuit of a massive treasure, Benjamin Gates (Cage) decides to steal the Declaration of Independence to protect it from his former partner.
Is it convoluted? Absolutely. But with engaging mystery and blistering action set pieces, the plot always manages to stay a step ahead of the audience with its turns.
Cage brings a surprising amount of charisma, and supporting performances from Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, and Sean Bean fill out a cast that isn’t afraid to ham it up for dramatic tension.
Don’t come to this movie looking for “Citizen Kane.” But if you’re looking for slick performance from Cage — devoid of his late-career manic energy — packed with action, wit, and a creative premise, then look no further.
Reach writer Ryan Phelan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @D_R_Phelan
