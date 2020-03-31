The Grand Illusion virtually streams ‘Saint Frances,’ a coming-of-age heartwarmer

The Grand Illusion Cinema remains closed amid coronavirus concerns, but virtual screenings are available for films that were set to show at the theater. The cost to screen the film online is the same as their general admissions ticket, $10, and revenue is divided between the theater and the film’s distributor.
One upcoming film is “Saint Frances,” directed by Alex Thompson — a charming coming-of-age dramedy about an unlikely friendship.
Frances is a sassy, a 6-year-old sweetheart raised by a Catholic lesbian couple, although the main character of the film is her deadbeat nanny, 34-year-old college dropout, Bridget. The duo gets off to a rocky start — Frances is initially blunt and reserved, and Bridget’s decision to have an abortion complicates her relationship with children.
While Bridget would much rather hide her emotions and avoid the judgement that being unmarried and childless over the age of 30 is some sort of mortal sin, Frances’ innocent curiosity causes her to rediscover the importance of family — by relation or not.
Although set in present day Chicago over the course of a summer, the film exudes a sense of timelessness. The cinematography is heavy with montages of fireworks and walks in the park, letting the memories speak for themselves.
“Saint Frances,” Thompson’s debut film written by Kelly O’Sullivan (who also plays the protagonist), won awards at the SXSW Film Festival and the American Film Festival for audience engagement and narrative storytelling.
For those of us who can somewhat relate to Bridget’s ironic, unenthusiastic outlook on life, Frances’ matter-of-fact questions about topics beyond her age (“What’s the patriarchy?” and “Have you ever been divorced?”) come off as shocking and uncomfortable.
What is most striking about their relationship, however, is that every time Frances asks these questions, Bridget defaults into repeating the question back to her. Although Frances’ answers are obvious, Bridget views her not as a naive child, but as a non-judgemental friend in which she can confide more easily than with adults her own age.
The film seems to check off a woke millenial’s viewing necessities; it passes the Bechdel Test with flying colors, features a gay couple and characters of color, and presents Bridget’s abortion as matter-of-fact. It is worth noting that these issues weren’t simply included to tokenize marginalized communities. They are developed throughout the film by a series of well-scripted scenes: Frances’ mothers overcome respective battles with postpartum depression and a demanding job, and the family successfully confronts a judgemental parent at a Fourth of July celebration.
“The need to seem like you have it all figured out, that you are all put together, is an insidious by-product of the self-help culture we live in, and this is especially true for women,” critic Sheila O'Malley writes in her review on Rogerebert.com.
Perhaps the film acts as a balm to these crushing expectations society places on young adults and casts a shadow of unrealistic expectations. After all, how likely is it that we’ll all find our own Frances?
However, despite this and the absence of any sad or shocking plot twist (this isn’t “My Sister’s Keeper”), the film still manages to snare our hearts, as Frances does with Bridget. And in times like these, sometimes we need a little lighthearted friend to cheer us up.
“Saint Frances” is available via virtual screening through April 2. Next week, The Grand Illusion will continue virtually screening films with Diao Yinan’s “The Wild Goose Lake.”
Reach writer Nicole Pasia at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NicoleAPasia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.