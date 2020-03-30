Staff Picks: 3/30-4/5

What we’re watching
Ash Shah, Science Editor (@itsashshah)
Armed with all the snacks in the world and a list of increasingly complex but productive tasks, I prepared myself for the weeks of self-isolation to come. I wanted to learn a new programming language, get my Duolingo owl to stop yelling at me, cook something that wasn’t mac n cheese — the list goes on.
It took all of one day for me to abandon these goals and turn, instead, to Netflix.
An avid fan of political dramas, I chose to start “Madam Secretary.” The show follows an ex-CIA analyst turned secretary of state as she takes on foreign policy challenges. It couples West Wing-like quick wit in its dialogue — even when that dialogue is about budget planning — with complex, suspenseful story arcs. The show touches on topics like sexuality and xenophobia with a fresh and unique take, weaving larger storylines and individual experiences together.
While I didn’t think it was possible for me to watch 15 episodes a day of a show about international diplomacy, my latest “Screen Time” report would disagree.
What we’re listening to
Iseabel Nance, Assistant Health & Wellness Editor (@iseabel)
Being trapped inside has given me a lot of time to go back and explore the forgotten music from my emo phase. I’ve recently gotten back into the Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep after their fall 2020 tour announcement, which included a Seattle date.
Neck Deep’s style is reminiscent of Blink-182’s, with their raw, fast-paced instrumentals and aggressive, nasally pop-punk vocals, especially in their older EPs and albums.
I’ve had their 2012 EP “Rain in July” on repeat, listening to their heart wrenching songs about betrayal, longing, and unresolved feelings. My favorites off of the EP are Silver Lining, What Did You Expect, and A Part of Me — which might make you cry if someone great has gotten away.
If I’m in the mood to feel a lot of things, but make it edgy, I turn on Neck Deep. Their music is raw and angry and that’s just what I need when I’m stuck in my dorm room.
What we’re reading
Armon Mahdavi, Arts and Leisure Editor (@armonmah)
While I thought that this would be the perfect time for me to plop on the couch all day and read book after book, I have come to realize that my attention span in self-quarantine has become as low as it could be. Who knew that doing nothing all day could be so exhausting?
In times when I have trouble focusing for too long, I always love to read short story collections. That way, for just maybe 10 or 20 minutes at a time, you can experience entire narratives and escape the world for just a moment. Last week I started a collection of stories by Jean Stafford, whom I discovered through her short fiction published in The New Yorker.
Her stories are simultaneously tragic and hilarious, often focusing on themes of loneliness and isolation among American families. What I love about Stafford’s fiction is that the stories are less about a plot and more about a state of mind. I often tell myself that I’ll read only one story before bed, but then find I’m unable to put it down.
