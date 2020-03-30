Getting used to my new ‘campus’

I certainly never anticipated any of this. I never could have imagined spending all of spring quarter at home taking online classes and doing whatever possible to not go stir crazy.
I spent my break getting used to my surroundings, deep cleaning my room, and organizing my space in preparation for how I would spend the majority of my time over the next 10 weeks.
I also spent a decent amount of time trying to come up with ways to keep this column going throughout this quarter. I’ve sat at my desk, looked out my window, and gone on long walks more times than I can count.
But if one of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings is of his bedroom, why can’t I do studies of my desk and bookshelf, too? We think we know our rooms and the spaces we inhabit, but as I was doing these sketches, I thought differently about how I organize and make a space my own.
I never really gave a second thought to how I leave my empty teapot and cup on my desk or pile multiple sketchbooks on top of each other. By sketching a space that is so familiar to me, these drawings are an intense reflection of myself and my immediate surroundings.
As students, we often spend so much time on campus that our classrooms and shared spaces become more of a home than our living spaces. It is a jarring feeling to change so suddenly, and this is by no means going to be easy. I’ve been through a few emotional swings myself and what always seems to bring me back to center is doing something I love.
This column is going to be different this quarter, without events or many places to go during this strange time. I may upon occasion ask for suggestions of what to draw, or have you send me something to sketch. I may cartoon or draw something completely from my imagination or abstract. Whatever I do decide to share, I hope that it can bring a small ray of happiness into your lives at home.
I’ve organized my room and desk, I have plenty of paper and materials to get me through the next 10 weeks, and I will do whatever possible to share the moments of calm and joy through my sketches.
Until the next sketch,
