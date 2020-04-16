Gin sling: An easy drink to make gin-haters see the error of their ways

Holy crap, it’s getting warm out. Like, warm warm. Like, the sky is blue, the sun is out, and we don’t need to put on layers for our brief, socially-distant forays outside. It’s starting (fingers-crossed) to be summer in Seattle, and it’s time to start breaking out the warm-weather recipes.
I’ve been making a lot of drinks since we’ve started social distancing, but as the weather’s gotten better I’ve kept coming back to the gin sling for a few reasons. First of all, it’s pretty simple; the most obscure ingredient is sweet vermouth, which even for good quality is pretty cheap (I go for Dolin, which you should be able to get for under $15 before tax). Second, it’s customizable; you can increase or decrease the lemon juice, simple syrup, or soda depending on how much you want to taste the gin. And third, it’s one of the most refreshing drinks I’ve ever made.
Ingredients
2 oz gin
1 oz sweet vermouth
¾ oz lemon juice
¾ oz simple syrup
- 2-3 dashes bitters
2-4 oz soda water
Instructions
Combine gin, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, simple syrup, and bitters in a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain into a chilled glass.
Top with soda water and garnish with a lemon.
