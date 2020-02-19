Archives from the 2-0-Sickness

Outside of the media arcade of the Suzzallo and Allen Libraries lies a flat-screen terminal with a set of bulky headphones on each side. This “archival jukebox” contains hundreds of hours of preserved recordings, videos, and films. One of these collections is the 206 Hip Hop Archive, telling one of the vital but often forgotten stories of Seattle’s diverse music scene starting in the ‘70s.
When Suzzallo Library was putting together an extensive collection of Pacific Northwest artists, ethnomusicology curator and head of media for UW Libraries John Vallier noticed a severe lack of hip-hop influence.
“It seemed like a gap in our collecting, one we should address or at least attempt to address if we’re going to talk about preserving the music of Seattle,” Vallier said.
The emerging rock talents of Nirvana and Pearl Jam claimed “Seattle’s Sound” of alternative and grunge music in the ‘90s while the majority of the city’s growing hip-hop scene went unnoticed and undocumented on a large scale.
“What often gets attention is white music,” Vallier said. “The sounds that are documented and the people who had the privilege to document those are not people of color.”
To begin creating this collection in 2009, curators turned to Third Andersen, a comparative history of ideas lecturer, who had started teaching a course on hip-hop a year earlier. At the start, however, he was hesitant to put the work of local artists into the hands of the UW.
“We got a history of being stolen in this country,” Andersen said. “These songs need to be protected because they’re local artists and bigger institutions tend to capitalize off of somebody else’s work, especially in academia.”
According to Andersen, the archive only had 40-80 local hip-hop songs before his arrival. Today, it contains 1,876 tracks along with 400 more sitting in his personal junk drive waiting to be added.
Hip-hop culture began to emerge in the black and brown southside neighborhoods in the ‘70s as many talented artists shared their passions of break dancing, graffiti, DJing, and MCing (or rapping).
While Seattle is known for producing notable rappers like Macklemore, members of the local hip-hop community feel he does not represent the diverse community who developed hip-hop culture through African and Indigenous influences.
“The main reason we started this archive is to make sure that it’s not just going to be Macklemore in the history books,” Andersen said. “It’s also people that got Macklemore to where he’s at.”
The archive highlights work from a diverse list of hip-hop artists ranging from the ‘80s to present day; from pioneer Kid Sensation, to the graffiti artist and MC Specs One, to the experimental and Indigenous hip-hop from Shabazz Palace, all the way up to Gabriel Teodros’ alternative and modern sounds from 2014.
It also features UW alumni George Quibeyen and Sabzi Sabzi (born Alexei Saba Mohajerjasbi), who sought to reinvent the local hip-hop scene right here on campus when the duo came together in 2002 as the Blue Scholars. The duo helped turn an entire generation of Seattlites onto its diverse community of hip-hop, combining their lyrics and hip melodies to tell stories of social issues facing the city.
Their 2004 track, “Evening Chai,” voices their frustration at Seattle’s disregard for its marginalized communities with lyrics like: “This city was built on the backs of the brave / Who gave up their homes for a dollar a day,” and “Unofficial slave not given a page / A photograph or a paragraph written to claim them.”
Through this collection, Andersen wanted to change the narrative of music that has been white-washed over decades.
“There’s a pattern of white supremacy playing out,” Andersen said. “The reason this archive exists is to really counter that white supremacy by letting people know that the roots are from an African origin influenced by indigenous and brown folks that make hip-hop.”
Andersen’s work on this archive expanded the universe of knowledge within the libraries, preserving a widely unknown yet foundational part of Seattle’s history. Vallier hopes this archive will honor our past and those who set the groundwork in our now rapidly-growing city.
The 206 Hip Hop Archive can be accessed in the archival jukebox outside the Media Arcade on the third floor of Suzzallo and Allen Libraries.
Reach contributing writer Maya Tizon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mayatizon
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.