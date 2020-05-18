‘We danced, we connected’: ‘L'Appel à la Danse’ shows dance as a unifier of communities, cultures, individuals

The “In Plain Sight” film series, an online collaboration between The Henry Art Gallery and Northwest Film Forum, is an addition to the gallery’s group exhibition, which “highlights narratives, communities, and histories typically hidden in our public space imagining new possibilities for the future.”
The documentary “L'Appel à la Danse” — “The Call of Dance” in English — streamed May 13 and showed the power of dance to unite cultures and individuals across geographic boundaries and age groups.
French-Lebanese director Diane Fardoun constructs a mosaic of Senegalese dances, showing how the modern blends together with the traditional. Individual narratives of people from many different dance styles were interspersed with dance scenes.
It was easy to become drawn into the movement of the dancers and the stories they were expressing through their art form, especially since the slow-motion shots and lack of background noise in many scenes heightened and amplified the movement.
A common theme in the dancers’ stories was how they maintained and incorporated their roots in whatever style they adopted.
“Senegal, the land of ‘teranga’ hospitality, the gateway to West Africa, has caringly sheltered its culture while welcoming the world,” the narrator explained.
Germaine Acogny, founder of the L’ecole des Sables dance school, touched on her belief that contemporary dances should maintain elements from traditional African dances. In her own work, she mixes the Senegalese dance form “sabar” with modern dance.
“If you don’t know where you’re coming from, you won’t know where you’re going,” Acogny said. “We need that African singularity. It is that singularity that makes you universal.”
An afropop dancer in the group “Cie Afreekanam” mentioned the diversity of ethnicities, and the dance styles that go with them, in Africa. According to him, the afropop style has “local roots and open doors.” It brings out the essence of African dance as a whole.
The documentary showed that everyone can bring their individual cultures into the same style of dance. In Senegal, wrestling goes hand in hand with dance, since it is a performance as well as a sport. Wrestler Seyni mentioned that you figure out where a wrestler is from just by observing how they interpret the “tam tam” beat. This moment showed that the beauty of dance is its ability to unite diverse people.
“It’s sharing, it’s love, it’s brotherhood. I didn’t know you but we danced, we connected,” Krump dancer Pierre Claver Belleka, known as “Dexter,” said. “You spoke to me, my man. You speak English, French, Chinese, whatever. But your soul and my soul were connected.”
Krump is a street style from the United States. Belleka grew up in an area with military coups and a lot of violence, and dance was an outlet for his rage. It was a universal language for him, in that people could understand his anger without his words or physical violence.
In the Djilor-Djidiack village, traditional dance serves to unite a community. “Ndut” is a rite of passage in which boys become men, and this tradition has been passed on for generations. The young initiates go into a forest with men to learn the ways of life, including the traditional dances. When the boys return to the village, a communal celebration takes place, and dance is a big part of the happy occasion for all the attendees.
Despite the importance of dance to so many communities in Senegal, many of the dancers commented on the stigma that surrounds their art form. Many believed that public perception needed to change in terms of women’s’ freedom to participate and the validity of this art form as a career.
Singer-dancer Astou ‘Aïcha’ Ndaye believes that dance is one path to women’s liberation. Her message to men is to “set women free.”
She leads as an example for other women in order to counter expectations of women in Senegalese society and can see that “the spirit is changing. Senegal is moving forward.”
A member of “Cie Afreekanam” said that people constantly tell him that they wish he had a job. They just cannot believe that dance is anything more than a hobby, no matter how much work he puts into it.
If you wear a suit and have an office job in Africa, you are “king of the world,” according to Belleka. He believes that this is a terrible way of thinking, since “everybody contributes something.”
“If God meant us to live alone on our throne, he would have made us a planet each,” Belleka said. “But we’re all in this globe, this circle, like the cypher, like our dance … We’re like atoms moving in the same circle. We have to complete each other.”
Although these stories are from half a world away, “L'Appel à la Danse” expresses a message of unity when connection across communities and individuals is needed more than ever.
Reach writer Tiasha Datta at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TiashaDatta2
