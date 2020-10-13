Social justice–themed cinema looks to ‘transform’ Seattle

From Oct. 1 to 11, the ninth annual Social Justice Film Festival (SJFF) was made available to audiences through an Eventive channel, with additional live panel discussions from filmmakers held over Facebook Live. Containing more than 70 films encompassing a myriad of social justice issues, this year’s SJFF proved unburdened by its virtual format. Viewers were presented with a colorful array of films, each introducing a challenging new perspective on age-old questions of race, belonging, identity, and the environment.
A key film, “Since I Been Down,” reflects the festival’s unfaltering emphasis on justice for the incarcerated. Created by local filmmaker Gilda Sheppard, this remarkable documentary is expected to tour at film festivals across the nation. Through her unpacking of the Washington state prison system, Sheppard masterfully relays the brutal reality of many Tacoma residents, but also imbues viewers with the hope that remains within reach for those trapped in the system.
“Former gang members, law enforcement, politicians, mothers, and more community members weave a chorus of voices into a grand tapestry telling the story of exactly how and why it is that the United States incarcerates more people than any other nation on earth,” Sheppard states in her filmmaker’s comment that precedes the feature. “But perhaps more importantly, our film shows what can be done to change it.”
SJFF organizers originally intended to advertise the festival as the “Prisoner Justice Film Festival” but later determined that a broader scope of subjects would allow for a broader range of conversations. Prisoner justice, however, remains close to the heart of SJFF staff members. SJFF partners with organizations like the Meaningful Movies Project and the Northwest Film Forum, as well as smaller nonprofits like Books to Prisoners and Nurturing Roots, in support of this goal.
Additionally, the Duwamish Tribe generously holds film screenings on their land and has been a faithful supporter of the festival for several years. In turn, the SJFF works to raise awareness of the Duwamish’s mission to be recognized by the federal government, and does so through acknowledgments of the tribe’s presence and by encouraging viewers to look up their history.
The first SJFF began to take shape in 2013, thanks to the leadership of Anne Paxton. Paxton is currently the executive director of the festival; at the time of its inception, she was looking to premiere a film of her own regarding the war in Gaza. Upon realizing there was no social justice-themed film festival in her region, Paxton took it upon herself to create one for her community.
Joseph Cole, the festival’s curator, joined Paxton shortly thereafter and has been with the team ever since. Aurora Martin, the festival's director, became a contributor slightly later, and first interacted with the SJFF as a sponsor with her legal aid organization. Both graduates of the UW, Cole and Martin are members of the team tasked with planning, organizing, and realizing the uniquely focused festival.
“The social justice film genre is different [this] way,” said Martin. “Whether it’s a documentary or a micro short or a creative film or some kind of other narrative, [the films are] intended to really bear witness and relay stories from voices and people who are otherwise at the margins and overlooked.”
Each year, an overall theme for the festival is determined based on the films submitted by community filmmakers in early February. As organizers work to group films into thematic “blocks” for streamlined viewing, they also have the chance to identify trends in subject matter, which often overlap and complement each other. This year, filmmakers challenged viewers to “transform” Seattle, highlighting conversations posed by filmmakers and their work.
To encourage conversation, panels are held throughout the festival, with discussions centered on filmmaking processes, artistic missions, and the social implications of select films.
“Similar to the choice of topics through which to cluster different films around, [the panels are] also a reflection of, oftentimes, what we see is happening in the social, political, and economic context, across the country, across the world,” Martin said. “You can almost imagine they’re like little chapters during a particular time.”
The SJFF exemplifies the power of individuals taking charge and inspiring change. Filmmakers, community members, and experts in related fields have collectively joined efforts to envision the society they wish to see and, in the process, have found a way to effectively reach audiences of all ages and backgrounds. There is no doubt their collective actions have made an impactful statement; all that’s left is for participants to take action with the resources they’ve been given.
“[Watching films is] definitely an example of how we have to hold on to coming together as a community,” Martin said. “Watching movies, and movies with significance, is definitely something that can be transformative.”
Reach writer Elise Peyton at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113
