‘Point Break,’ dir. Kathryn Bigelow

We are in the midst of a Keanu Reeves renaissance. He has starred in the “John Wick” franchise, lent his voice to “Toy Story 4,” played himself in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe,” is in the forthcoming, widely-anticipated video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” and revealed himself to be one of the most lovable human beings in existence.
But way back in 1991, before “Speed,” “The Matrix,” and “John Wick,” he starred in “Point Break” as Johnny Utah, a young FBI agent who needs to infiltrate a gang of surfing bank robbers, led by Bodhi (the late Patrick Swayze).
This movie had two nominees for “Most Desirable Male” at the 1992 MTV Movie Awards. That’s right. I said two. If that doesn’t make you excited, I don’t really know what else to say.
It’s filled with action, high-stakes tension, incredible self-serious absurdity, and some of the best movie quotes of all time. I have been yelling “I am an F-B-I agent!” for years and surprisingly, I still have friends.
“Point Break” turned Keanu Reeves (the guy well-known for saying “whoa”) into a generational action star and let Swayze jump out of a plane in real life. Watching Reeves and Swayze, two actors that exude coolness, go head-to-head for two hours is a transcendent viewing experience. Plus you have Gary Busey dialing it up to 100% with over-the-top one-liners the entire time.
If you are going to watch a movie this weekend, make it “Point Break,” undeniably one of the best action films of the 1990s.
Reach writer Ryan Phelan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @D_R_Phelan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.