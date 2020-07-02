Staff Picks: 6/29-7/5

What we’re watching
Andy Yamashita, Sports Editor (@ANYamashita)
Spike Lee has been telling America to wake up for decades, and his newest film, Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods,” has put the Brooklyn native back in the spotlight as social change sweeps the nation.
However, I’d like to go back to an earlier Lee joint that didn’t get the shine it deserved: 2015’s “Chi-Raq.” The movie is based on an Ancient Greek comedy called “Lysistrata,” where the titular character organizes a sex strike among the Spartan and Athenian women to end the Peloponnesian War.
Lee’s version of the story takes place in the South Side of Chicago, and instead of warring Greek city-states, the opposing sides are two gangs — the Spartans, led by Demetrius, (Nick Cannon) and the Trojans, led by Cyclops (Wesley Snipes). In an homage to the original play, the characters speak in verse for most of the movie.
Lysistrata, played fantastically by Teyonah Parris, is the girlfriend of Demetrius; she organizes the sex strike to end gang violence in her city after a drive-by shooting mistakenly kills a little girl.
And though the movie is set up to talk about gun violence in communities of color, its characters constantly discuss bigger issues of systemic and institutional racism. The preacher’s sermon at the little girl’s funeral, for example, touches on redlining, the hypocrisy of white suburban adoration for gang life, economic and educational inequalities for Black people in Chicago, and the school-to-prison pipeline, among many other issues.
If you’re looking for stories about people of color, by people of color, “Chi-Raq” will give you the honest truth and set you on the path to do what Lee always requires of his audience: “Wake up.”
What we’re listening to
Ash Shah, General Sections Editor (@itsashshah)
Months in quarantine have forced me to expand my music tastes a little. Not because I have bad music taste — I stand by Broadway soundtracks and Taylor Swift. But when you’re listening to music every second of the day, you tend to get bored of it a little faster.
In an effort to avoid listening to the same playlists on repeat, I’ve compartmentalized my music. I’ve got my studying music, my aimlessly-pacing-around-my-apartment music, my cleaning music, my aimlessly-walking-outside music — you get it.
My latest obsession — which has a little of everything — is Ben Platt’s album “Sing To Me Instead,” which follows Platt through his relationships, with raw, beautiful, and honest songs about falling in and out of love.
The songs move through the highs and lows of meeting someone — the rush of a new relationship in “Share Your Address,” learning to lean on another person in “Ease My Mind,” preparing for an inevitable end in “Hurt Me Once,” being unable to stay away from an ex in “Bad Habit,” and starting again in “New.”
Other songs stray from this theme as Platt confronts mortality, his relationship with his family, and his sexuality.
The songs vary from slow love ballads to more upbeat songs that show off Platt’s range. Whether you’re aimlessly pacing around your apartment or taking your eighth quarantine walk of the day, there’s something in this album for you.
What we’re reading
Deborah Kwon, columnist (@debskwo)
At the height of protest coverage and black square posting, I downloaded Alex S. Vitale’s “The End of Policing” onto my phone, and on Friday, I finally got to reading it.
This has been at the top of my reading list for the past month, and with no service or Twitter, I officially committed myself to reading it.
If you’ve grasped even a basic understanding of the workings of race in America, this book is a must-read in really understanding the history and present of the United States police-industrial complex and why police reform hasn’t worked and won’t work.
We should all be reading “The End of Policing,” especially for those of us who are still inclined to support the continued existence of the police. This is a book for those who say “ACAB” and those who don’t get why people say “ACAB.” And this is a reading for the people who don’t get why more and more people are becoming abolitionists.
I was lucky to get my copy for free through Verso Books, but fortunately, they still have the ebook available for $3. In general, Verso is the place to go for radically left learning material on policing, racial justice, and the works.
We all have our Black Lives Matter reading list that we want to get through this summer, and this is one that we can all seriously benefit from.
