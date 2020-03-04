You’re a snack, so treat yourself to some

Week nine is upon us and finals are quickly closing in. With the looming threat of hours spent studying in Ode, it’s easy to eat whatever is easiest. Speaking from personal experience, iced coffee and a bag of Cheez-Its is not a well-rounded meal.
Lucky for your brain and your stomach, the U-District Farmers Market makes it easy to stock up on delicious, healthy, and most importantly, easy snacks for the weeks ahead.
In the spirit of bracing myself for the weeks of studying ahead, I went to the U-District Farmers Market last Saturday to do my shopping. Watery sunshine broke through the February clouds and the market was packed with its typical crowd of families, students, and lots of dogs.
Reusable bags in hand, I worked my way from one side of the market to the other.
First up: Ellenos Greek yogurt. Ellenos was founded by a father and son from Australia who moved to Seattle after teaming up with a couple who had fallen in love with their traditional Greek yogurt 10 years earlier. Ellenos opened its first yogurt bar in Pike Place Market in 2013.
At the U-District Farmers Market, you can sample a wide array of yogurt flavors and buy your favorite in quantities ranging from a single serving to family size.
I love yogurt. You can have it with breakfast, in a smoothie, for lunch, or as a snack. Ellenos has a rainbow of Pacific Northwest inspired flavors, from orange turmeric to lemon curd and passion fruit. You can buy Ellenos yogurt on campus, but only in single serving containers. Pro tip: it’s more economic and eco-friendly to buy in bulk at the farmers market.
I ended up choosing the new orange turmeric flavor which is like a kiss of sunshine: bright, sweet, and a little spicy, and the yogurt is thick, creamy, and satisfying without being too bitter.
Yogurt in hand, I continued down the market.
In addition to my yogurt, I ended up buying a $5 bag of carrots from Kirsop Farm and $3 worth of Fuji apples from Mair Farm-Taki.
I took the carrots home and cut half of them up to eat with hummus during the week. The other half I roasted with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic to share with my roommates for dinner.
I am a vegetable lover generally, but these carrots were exceptional. My mom has been known to compare carrots to candy. You may be inclined to write her off, but these carrots were practically that: sweet, crunchy, and full of flavor. They were delicious raw, but even better roasted, which takes practically no effort.
I cut up the apples to have for breakfast and they were just as good as the carrots. A good apple tastes exactly like a crisp fall day and when I bit into these ones, I could practically taste the September air.
Not only was the food I bought this weekend at the farmers market good, but it was cheap, too, and I can rest assured knowing it is locally and sustainably sourced.
Farmers markets often have the stereotype of being pricey. While this may be true for artisanal items or ready-made food, the produce and yogurt I bought this weekend were just as expensive as they would be from a traditional grocery store.
So, next Saturday, take a break from finals prep and go feed your brain at the farmers market.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.