Fahrenheit 2020: Academia in contemporary America

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was senselessly murdered by officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. His death, along with the deaths of countless others, sparked protests and riots that continue to this day. All around the world, people are advocating for racial justice, for equity and reform after generations of oppression and hatred.
Concurrently, in the world of academia, courses are being altered for awareness and inclusivity. Academics and students alike are wondering, how can classes adapt to the present and be the most topical they can be?
A large part of the change could arise from the required texts that professors put forth in their syllabi. While it may be appropriate for some classes to adopt more contemporary material, certain areas of study have already been tailored to the subject of racial inequality in the United States.
“Scholarship on race and racism is over 100- years-old,” La TaSha Levy, an assistant professor of American ethnic studies, said. “There might be popular interest in reading lists, but college courses, particularly those in African American studies and ethnic studies, are always exploring these issues, not just in moments of crisis.”
Academia, perhaps since its inception, has struggled with inclusivity — hearing marginalized voices and uncommon perspectives. Thankfully, modern institutions have made strides in overcoming this, but there is still work to be done.
“Educational institutions in the U.S. have been historically white and male,” Vanessa Freije, an assistant professor of international studies, said.
Professors have to be keenly aware of the narratives that are being advanced in their classes, as well as the imbalances that can come from them. It is important that marginalized voices are heard and amplified as well.
“I hope that my classes can be a space where students move from abolition as a hashtag to learning about consensus-based community practices to address harms and keep each other safe,” Megan Ybarra, an associate professor of geography, said.
Change can be borne by the learners, who can challenge themselves with difficult topics that confront their privileges. Classes, especially those with a BIPOC focus, have the opportunity to bring previously sidelined narratives to the spotlight.
“The issue of whether or not reading lists will change in the humanities is a moot point in my opinion,” Levy said. “I wonder, instead, will students who have never taken a course on race consider taking the courses that are available on their campuses?”
Additionally, faculty members now have a choice to make. Whether or not they decide to amplify those voices or their own has the power to impact hundreds upon thousands of students.
“Will scholars, particularly white scholars, revisit their syllabi to gauge whether or not they critically explore race and inequality? Do their syllabi promote inequality?” Levy said. “Maybe recent events will have an impact in that regard. We'll have to wait and see.”
In Freije’s upcoming United States and Latin American relations course, for example, there could be any number of topics covered, including the many social movements or the imperialism of the United States that affected the history of the continents. This fall, Freije is considering the hand that the United States has played through empowering police in military dictatorships.
“I want to think about the historical exchange of policing and repressive technologies which shaped the 20th century in the Americas,” Freije said.
Levy, Freije, and Ybarra are a few of the many faculty members urging the UW to reduce police involvement on campus. Their names are among the first on the petition to decriminalize the UW.
“This movement is calling for universities to move beyond typical inclusionary measures,” Ybarra said. “To do anything less is to endorse the idea that critical race theory, the Black radical tradition, and abolition geography are less rigorous and intellectual than biology, chemistry or mathematics.”
The long-lasting impacts of this current racial justice movement are still unknown. While performative activism remains rampant, it is too soon to see if actual systemic reform is to take place.
Hopefully, years from now, 2020 will be seen as the year that marked the beginning of the end of systemic racism in the United States, and not the year where countless people lost their lives in a futile fight for justice.
Reach writer Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @creativeperhaps
