House plant mistakes you do not want to make

My journey with plants hasn’t always been an easy one, and I continue to face bumps along the road; I have lost a few plants, I’ve had pests, and I’ve improperly cared for plants.
But I’ve also had great successes. I’ve propagated plants, I’ve saved some from untimely deaths, and I’ve helped others care for their plants too.
From someone who’s been a new houseplant owner and has since learned a lot about how to keep plants alive, here is a brief introduction to common houseplant mistakes.
Overwatering or underwatering
It’s really important to know whether you tend to be overattentive or inattentive with your plants, as they all have different needs, especially when it comes to watering. Overwatered and underwatered plants can show themselves in similar ways, so to accurately determine your problem, knowing your own habits as a caregiver is important.
Overwatered plants tend to droop. Their leaves can become brown and mushy or turn yellow and fall off — though keep in mind every plant presents a little bit differently.
Underwatered plants will wilt, shrivel up, and the leaves will become brown and crispy on the outer edges.
If you’re unsure which your plant is experiencing, stick your finger about an inch or two into the soil; if it’s wet, it’s probably overwatered, and if it’s dry, it’s probably underwatered. Make sure your plant is in a well-draining pot and isn’t sitting in water.
In some of the dorm rooms on campus, the heater is directly below the window sill where a lot of people choose to place their plants, as it provides optimal lighting. If you use your heater, this can cause the plant’s soil to dry out more quickly, which means you’ll need to water more frequently. Keep this in mind during the chilly winter and early spring months, and check in on your plants a little more.
I know that I tend to underwater my plants, so I choose plants that like to completely dry out between waterings, as they are easier to care for. I do have a handful of plants that like their soil to remain moist, and I have to be a little more attentive to them. I still slip up sometimes and the tips of my plants brown a little, but I’ve learned not to mind that small imperfection, and the plants recover.
Too much or not enough light
In my previous article, I talked a lot about the lighting in your space and highlighted three low light tolerant houseplants. But it’s also really important that you learn about the lighting that your specific plants want.
While most plants do prefer bright light, most of them do not like direct sunlight. Direct sunlight on some plants can burn and damage the leaves. This can be another reason why your plants have crispy, brown leaves.
With my first succulent, I placed it on a south facing window sill that received direct sunlight most of the day, and the leaves started turning red — my succulent had been sunburnt. Most succulents can actually tolerate direct sunlight but need to be slowly acclimated to it.
Some tropical plants and those with thick foliage tend to be more tolerant of direct light if it’s slowly introduced. Plants with thin foliage like some ferns or marantas are more sensitive and likely to become damaged in direct sunlight.
On the other hand, if you don’t give your plant enough light, it won’t put out new growth, or it will put out leaves that are significantly smaller, leaves will yellow and fall off, and overall the plant will steadily decline. However, if it’s winter and your plant isn’t putting out new growth but isn’t declining either, it has probably just gone dormant for the season. Now that we’re approaching the growing season, spring and summer, your plants should be starting to perk up.
The number one thing to keeping houseplants is learning to listen to them. They will tell you when they’re unhappy with their foliage and overall health. They will grow and thrive if they’re happy in a space. Growing plants doesn’t have to be stressful, you just have to learn how to communicate and adapt alongside them.
Reach writer Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
