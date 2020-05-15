Poetry: 'I remember'

Editor’s note: Every Friday, the Arts & Leisure section publishes a work of short fiction or poetry from writers in the UW community not affiliated with The Daily.
I remember dancing, prancing, and meandering along
I remember waltzing with papa, putting my tiny feet on top of his
I remember stuffing my bra with tissues to fit in
I remember the hot summer sun
I remember the boy standing on the corner with the jean jacket asking me for a cigarette
I remember getting tangled up in white sheets
I remember reheating leftovers
I remember the clock ticking away until you returned
I remember falling asleep to the static of the tv
I remember warm bodies on me
I remember 5am phone calls
I remember the smell of cigarettes that cling to me
I remember daydreams of dying
I remember the first time I saw him cry. Lying in bed with my back towards him
I remember my pillow stained with the drool of other people
I remember how silly falling asleep on the phone waiting for you is
I remember hearing your car door slam and hiding in the bathtub
I remember how stupid enriching conversations are
Jeanette Lin is a senior majoring in creative writing and minoring in comparative literature.
