Facing the deeper side of ourselves: Star of Queer Eye Karamo Brown speaks at UW

Unless you live under a rock at the bottom of a deep pond, you’ve probably at least heard of the Netflix reboot of the show Queer Eye. For the uninitiated, Queer Eye follows five gay men as they make over the hearts, lives, and minds of the guests on their show.
Each cast member plays a unique role in the making over of the show’s guests. In charge of the show’s “culture” category is Karamo Brown.
As part of this year’s graduate school public lecture series, Brown visited the UW on Feb. 26 to speak in front of a sold-out audience.
This year’s lecture series seeks to address the evolving meaning of success as well as to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the graduate opportunities and minority achievement program (GO-MAP).
The event, titled “An Evening with Karamo Brown,” was moderated by Jaimée Marsh, the assistant director of the Q Center.
Brown has recently gained attention for his role as the “culture expert” on Queer Eye, but before transitioning into media, he worked for nearly a decade as a social worker. He also co-founded the 6in10 organization to help combat the stigma surrounding HIV and increase mental health support for those living with HIV/AIDS. For his activism, Brown received the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award.
Marsh and Brown began the night with a discussion of Brown’s new book, “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing and Hope.”
Brown talked about the challenges of growing up as a first-generation American, the son of Cuban and Jamaican immigrants. As a child, Brown decided to go by the initials “K.K.,” instead of his real name, to avoid being seen as different by other students.
Brown went on to discuss his journey toward self-acceptance, saying that he now realizes that differences are powerful.
“My differences were what made me beautiful, and interesting, and strong, and connected with the world,” Brown said.
Marsh then asked Brown about his role as the culture expert on Queer Eye, a role that has changed since the original version of the show, which first aired in 2003.
“I still don’t understand what the hell ‘culture’ means,” Brown laughed.
Brown explained that “culture” is a nebulous topic and one which he felt should include more than just advice for how to enrich oneself culturally. Brown believes that to truly make over someone’s life, you need to address why they are acting and feeling the way they do in order to help them face their deeper problems.
“It’s inspiring how you don’t take no for an answer,” Marsh said, referring to Brown’s advocacy for an evolution in the role of culture expert.
Marsh then asked Brown to talk about how, both on the show and in real life, he helps people have hard conversations with themselves so that they can then have difficult conversations with others.
Brown emphasized the importance of empathy when dealing with those who have different beliefs or views than oneself.
“The experiences we all have are universal,” Brown said.
Brown firmly believes that people aren’t inherently bad and that everyone deserves the right to be heard.
Recently, Brown was criticized for referring to Sean Spicer, President Trump’s former press secretary, as a “good guy.”
Addressing the incident, Brown said that he believes he has the capacity to find out where others are coming from and to help them become more open-minded and educated.
Brown believes that it is important to talk to people despite how their views may differ from one’s own. He believes that if people aren’t given the chance to be heard, they will find a group of people who unequivocally support them, and the chance to improve mutual understanding is lost.
Marsh and Brown wrapped up the evening with a discussion on the importance of visibility.
Brown was the first openly gay black man to appear on a reality TV show, and while his goal wasn’t to become the first openly gay black man in reality TV, he thinks representation of minority groups in mainstream media is critical.
“Visibility is really important and is something I will never stop fighting for,” Brown said.
Regarding where he sees the future of his career going, Brown says he will take it one day at a time. However, his future goals include continuing Queer Eye, hosting his own daytime talk show, and running for local office.
