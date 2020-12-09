You can find associate teaching professor Scott Hafso teaching at every level in the UW School of Drama, from classes that cater to complete beginners to those filled with graduate students. One of the more unique experiences offered in the undergraduate courses he heads is Drama 441: Beginning Playwriting.
This course is intended as instruction for beginning playwrights to deepen their knowledge and sharpen their skills under Hafso’s guidance. With only 10 spots available, Hafso fosters an environment of individualized attention and collaboration. Students enter the class with a range of prior experience in playwriting, and it is this variety that makes it, according to Hafso, an “eclectic and interesting” learning environment.
Drama 441 focuses on the one-act play. Students will read some examples in this form, but spend the majority of the quarter working on a culminating project: Each student is expected to write a one-act play, a scene from which Hafso then hands off to trained actors who will bring the work to life in a live Zoom reading.
“It’s important that the playwrights begin to hear where this is headed,” Hafso said. “‘Here are a couple of capable actors now taking my words.’ It’s one of my favorite moments of teaching, when the playwrights begin to send their words out to the world.”
The relative freedom of class expectations speaks to Hafso’s own introduction to playwriting. Hafso was dared by a friend of his to write a play while volunteering with an organization in the 10th grade, after he expressed hesitations about the production the organization had planned.
“I was like, ‘That doesn’t sound very good,’” Hafso said. “And she said, ‘If you don’t like what we’re going to do, you write your own. In fact, I dare you.’ And not knowing enough to say no, I said, ‘OK.’ As a 10th grader, I started, and the next year it was produced.”
The play passed Hafso’s primary gauge of quality — audience engagement — and he soon began to write in earnest. He received his MFA in playwriting, with additional studies in directing and a master’s of music from the UW. All of these fields, and more, found their way into his career, which has seen Hafso take on the duties of directing, conducting, writing, teaching, and performing.
“I hope it’s a strength that I am curious about all kinds of things,” Hafso said. “I hope it informs my work so that it’s an amalgam of all different things that interest me. I love teaching acting because it’s teaching me about writing, and I hope my understanding about writing makes me a stronger director.”
Hafso’s class will look different this winter quarter than it has in years past; then again, theater as a whole has become almost unrecognizable during the COVID-19 pandemic. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Despite Hafso stressing the importance of theater being a live, irreplicable event, the virus hasn’t fully managed to dampen the UW’s drama scene. In fact, some elements of theater are enhanced by the transition to virtual: Accessibility increases as plays move online, as does a sense of intimacy that is hard to achieve in the back rows of an in-person production. Theater was around long before COVID-19, and Hafso doesn’t doubt that a rebound will follow the initial, inevitable hitch.
In the meantime, theater practitioners are making do. The UW School of Drama’s online season opens in March 2021, with a list of the planned productions already available on its website.
Drama classes mirror this dependency on live appearance, so Hafso is working hard to ensure his courses provide the same benefits as they would in-person. As for Drama 441, his vision for the class and what students get out of it is simple.
“With your unique lens, with your then-unique voice, you have an opportunity, you have a forum,” Hafso said. “What questions do you want to raise? What furies do you want to rail? What do you want to say? That’s at the heart of it to me, and I hope we get these new playwrights on their path, wherever that path takes them. That’s my goal for the class.”
Reach contributing writer Ariana Sutherland at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @arianasthrlnd
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.