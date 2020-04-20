Staff Picks: 4/20-4/26

What we're watching
Mac Murray, Health & Wellness Editor (@merqto)
I accidentally watched my first foreign film a couple months ago. I had been seeing the trailer for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” blatantly targeted to me on my Twitter feed for quite a while, and obviously I never unmuted it, otherwise the film’s proper title, “Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu,” might have become more apparent to me. This is how I ended up in the theater — sorry, theatre — with my girlfriend, hyped for a lesbian period piece, blissfully unaware that the whole thing was going to be in French.
If a movie is good enough to make me overlook my frustration with the French language, it’s something special. If a movie is good enough to render myself and my partner completely inconsolable for several days afterward, one might say that it successfully puts its finger on the pulse of queer romance in a way that few other art pieces of any medium can rival.
Anyway, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”is now streaming on Hulu, with subtitles in whatever language you fancy. It’s a slow-burn romance that leaps into dazzling heat once the flame catches. It definitely holds up to multiple watches.
The film offers plenty of sweeping beauty to take in, whether you’re a cinematography nerd, you like women, or both. Despite the fact that nothing could be further from my quarantined reality of shuffling from room to room in my apartment, it makes me wistful for the rocky, romantic cliffs of the French coast. Don’t text, I’ll be spending the next few weeks melancholically tapping out the ashes of Parisian cigarettes over my balcony and working on my pronunciation of retourne-toi.
What we’re listening to
Jake Goldstein-Street, News Editor (@GoldsteinStreet)
If you’re not grabbed by the opening piano notes of “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” — the rebellious new album from Fiona Apple — then stop reading.
Seamlessly transitioning between clenching your throat with more raw songs like “Shameika” and whispering in your ear with tunes like “Cosmonauts” and “On I Go,” Apple’s fifth record has already been called the “unofficial album of the pandemic” by Slate.
It’s unlike anything you’ve heard before (at one point there’s what sounds like whale songs, just trust me), and what a perfect album for a historical moment we’ve never previously experienced.
Apple, with her first album in eight years, is an artist whose infrequent output means every one of her tracks gets endlessly dissected for meaning. And in this newest iteration, she doesn’t disappoint in giving fans layers to dig through while also making music that’s just fun to listen to. I mean, where else can you find a dog solo?
If there’s perhaps one theme tying the songs together it’s bullshit. The bullshit of society and the music industry. The bullshit of men. And, perhaps more fundamentally, the bullshit minutiae of life. If this sounds like something for you, well, you know what to do.
I know you’ve got nothing better to do in quarantine.
What we’re reading
Thelonious Goerz, Reporter (@TheloniousGoerz)
The ironic thing about reading “In Search of Lost Time” — the 4,000 page epic by French modernist author Marcel Proust — is that, in quarantine, we’ve got nothing but it.
Proust’s masterwork follows a meandering biography in seven volumes of an unnamed narrator reflecting on their aristocratic past in France. The books chart their life course, coming of age, learning about society, and falling in and out of love throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.
The book is mentioned frequently in “1Q84” by Haruki Murakami, where the protagonist spends months on end in isolation scrupulously reading Proust and reflecting on her life. Very fitting.
While Proust explores and reflects on the everyday and largely focuses on the meaninglessness of life, you shouldn’t. It is an escape into another world and such a sheer detachment from the current pandemic that you can’t help being engrossed. The narrative is detail heavy, explores critiques of modern society and culture, and offers a highly realistic portrait of colorful characters splattered throughout the story.
When you inevitably have to put the book aside as you wade through the seven volumes, use that time for reflection. The title is often translated in English as “Remembrance of Things Past,” which is something we all are inevitably doing right now; but rather than spending the time thinking about all the lack of meaning life has, concentrate on the beauty and color of the memories scattered in between.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Mac Murray, News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street, and reporter Thelonious Goerz at arts@dailyuw.com.
