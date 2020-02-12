Why campus was (temporarily) invaded by a dinosaur, a kangaroo, and a koala

In late January, leaving the Quad on the way to Paccar, you may have passed by a dinosaur skull emerging from the dirt by the entrance to the Art Building. At the phone booth, where the building backs up to Stevens Way, you may have seen a kangaroo and a koala dialing for help.
“It was only on display for a few hours,” Tiffany-Ashton Gatsby, an art and medical anthropology double major currently taking Introduction to 3D4M: Sculpture, said. “It wasn’t an officially sanctioned school display, it was just for our [critique] for class.”
The sculptures were part of the first assignment for Intro to Sculpture where students were tasked with creating a piece made of paper mache. Because it’s an introductory class, students aren’t able to work with materials like ceramics or glass. Those materials, as well as metal, are reserved for more advanced students at the facilities down the hill by University Village.
Paper mache is a cheaper material which allows students to go big. They had a minimum requirement of three feet, which everyone in the class was able to achieve.
“Paper mache is sort of an introduction to things,” Luke Armitstead, a three-dimensional forum (3D4M) graduate student who teaches the class, said. “This way of making and building on top of wire mesh and making structures and figuring out the physics and how to make it stronger can be pushed even further to using thicker metal. Instead of using paper mache you could use concrete. The Fremont Troll was made in a similar way.”
Because of the large size of their pieces, several of the sculptures students chose to make a statement with their work. Gatsby’s sculpture was intended to bring awareness to the lack of accessibility on the UW’s campus. She has multiple sclerosis and mobility issues, and an abundance of stairs and lack of signage make it difficult to get around the UW.
Gatsby placed her sculpture, decorated with glitter and a sign that said “wheelchair access,” on the stairs leading up from the Quad to the Art and Music Buildings.
“There wasn’t really any direction that we had to do a statement piece but a lot of us chose to go that route,” Gatsby said.
Another student, Maria Arevalo, created a piece intended to raise awareness for the Australian bushfires.
“Outside the Art Building, there is a public phone,” she said. “I felt like that was just perfect. If you were to see it from afar you would see a kangaroo next to a phone booth. It really catches your attention.”
When you get closer to the sculpture, you see a koala nestled in the phone booth calling for help, while the kangaroo’s tail appears to be burnt and bleeding.
While the bushfires in Australia had died down by the time Arevalo finished the project, which was assigned the first week of classes and due the last week of January, she still felt like it was important to display in order to send a message.
“I’m proud of the students because they talked about things that aren’t talked about in public sculpture as much as you’d like to see on the UW campus,” Armitstead said.
The UW has a few notable art pieces on campus, such as Barnett Newman’s “Broken Obelisk” on Red Square or the large silver structure on Parrington Lawn. Armitstead was impressed that many of his students chose to create pieces with overt political meaning to be installed in a specific environment.
“You don’t see enough of that, especially on a campus that’s a little conservative,” Armitstead said. “The school might be like ‘we’re not conservative,’ but the only sculptures you see around campus are of old white men. They’re out of this very expensive material: bronze.”
The students in Intro to Sculpture weren’t able to display their art beyond the few hours it was outside for critique. Even temporary art installations must go through a review process to be displayed on campus.
Student art is most often displayed inside the Art Building, on pedestals, and on walls in the Jacob Lawrence Gallery, or critiqued in class and not showcased beyond that. One of the main goals of the introductory course was to get students thinking about larger ideas and how to respond to the environment where the sculpture would be installed.
“It’s nice to see art responding and to challenge that sometimes, challenge the interaction that we only have with nature and the built environment,” Armitstead said. “Art is the in-between that can bring up the unexpected.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
