Pleasure reading is reading for no other purpose than enjoyment. It can be fulfilling, nourishing, and educational. It’s not tied to any form of responsibility, work, class, or other obligations. From a young age, in the media and in public service announcements throughout elementary school, we are told that reading should be fun and exciting.
The caveat is that as we get older, students are assigned more and more texts or literature to read through an academic lens, which makes reading a means to an end. The death of pleasure reading occurs when the perception of reading in one’s free time becomes unappealing because you associate reading with work.
“We prioritize reading for information and no one is telling us beyond sixth grade that reading for pleasure nourishes a sense of curiosity and a sense of self,” predoctoral instructor Lydia Heberling said. “No one reaffirms this beyond sixth grade so it’s easy to get busy with this form of reading.”
Humanities majors typically know going into their field that reading is a critical part of their academic career. Because readings in these courses typically outpace other areas of study in sheer volume, it can exhaust a student’s ability to enjoy the text rather than working to finish the reading as though it were an assignment. In addition, the time commitment of these assignments leaves little space for any reading for fun.
“I pretty much don’t read for pleasure during the quarter,” Taylor Halverson, a senior double majoring in communication and Scandinavian studies, said. “I usually spend breaks catching up on my fun reading. I read so much for my classes that when I get free time that’s like the last thing I want to do.”
Many students I know concur with this sentiment, which is disheartening because those most passionate about literature become so exhausted with assigned texts that they put pleasure reading on the backburner.
I come from a background of STEM and political science, so I have experienced what it’s like to be assigned piles of readings, some more dry and painful than others. I actually found that it was easier to separate pleasure reading from my biology textbooks than it was from narrative political novels. With dry scientific texts, I could compartmentalize the different style of reading easily and maintain excitement for leisure reading. With political narratives, it was more difficult as it overlapped in style with what I would typically read at home, so I could not approach my personal books without viewing them as assignments.
But, while you may slip into the fault of exhaustion, it is important to remember that pleasure reading does not need to carry the same length or weight as academic reading to provide a meaningful benefit.
“Read yourself a bedtime story that has nothing to do with your main intellectual focus,” Heberling said. “It can be a chapter, poem, or even two pages. It helps shut down the work part of your brain. Even outside reading, there are so many different mediums for storytelling so listen to a story see a story.”
Regular moments of escape such as these also fight exhaustion as it breaks up the monotony of schoolwork and, even in the slightest, provides a new experience every day. So while humanities majors, many of who developed their love for their discipline through reading, may see their passion and curiosity for pleasure reading disappearing, it only takes a little to go a long way in maintaining an intimate relationship with literature.
Reach writer Charlie Kappes at arts@dailyuw.com
