UW student Asta Wylie debuts album ‘Gravity Hurts’

Braving the tumultuous waters of the music industry is extremely difficult; releasing an album and getting people to listen to it is near impossible in the oversaturated streaming market. Producing a non-pop album is another challenge entirely.
It’s a challenge to describe Asta Wylie’s debut full-length album “Gravity Hurts” as just one genre, as the project includes notes of rock, indie, country, R&B, and contemporary folk.
“[We’ve] been calling it a cross between rock and Americana, but there’s definitely some country elements in there,” Wylie said. “Being in my late teens and early 20s in the process of creating this album, I went through a lot of phases of liking different kinds of music.”
Wylie, a part-time UW student and Seattle local, conceptualized the album during a summer spent in the North Cascades. Calling upon an amalgamation of influences and sounds that range from Nashville country to 80’s rock to West Coast hip-hop, “Gravity Hurts” presents as a melting pot of American music.
The album’s 13 tracks paint a portrait of friendship, of love and loss, and, most prominently, of an unforgiving world.
“It was all in response to those moments where you really get slapped in the face with reality,” Wylie said. “But I think that all of those moments are what turn us into who we're going to be and who we're meant to be.”
These themes are unmistakable in “Breathe for Me,” the fifth track on the album. Referencing an experience in which Wylie nearly lost a friend to suicide, “Breathe for Me” is an emotional power ballad that never lets up.
“It’s probably the most personal [track] for me because it was about the heaviest subject matter,” Wylie said. “I felt like it was important to share that kind of emotion with the world because it helps other people process it.”
A highlight for both Wylie and I is the eighth track, “Second Violin.” Wylie describes the song as wanting, but failing, to be somebody’s “favorite thing in the world.” Accompanied by a beautiful piano and string arrangement, “Second Violin” wonderfully evokes both Shakespearean elements and the distinctive sounds of American folk music.
“That's probably the oldest song on the album,” Wylie said. “It started with that first line: ‘If you were Shakespeare and I was Anne, I’d lose my mind to be the subject of your pen.’”
“Gravity Hurts” is a confident, well-produced record that is masterfully imbued with bits of Wylie’s personality. From what I’ve heard of her Nashville-meets-the-new-age sound, powerful lyrics, and impactful vocals, I personally cannot wait to see what Wylie does next.
“What I want people to take away from my music is the power and the strength that you can find in being vulnerable and in really living life and feeling every single emotion,” Wylie said. “[Let] yourself feel the highs and the lows as you go, because they’re what help you grow and become who you should be.”
Reach writer Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @theleejosh
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.