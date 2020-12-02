‘The Never List’ represents diverse backgrounds both on and off screen

The storylines typical of coming-of-age films are relatable to most teenagers. Yet, the main characters of these movies are often portrayed by white actors and actresses, with characters of color relegated to supportive roles.
It’s hard to find a young adult film that stars an Asian American in the leading role, but it is even harder to find one that is composed, directed, and written primarily by women.
“The Never List,” an independent film written by UW alum Ariadne Shaffer and directed by Michelle Mower, goes against the grain through an emphasis on representation both on screen and behind the scenes.
“Atypical” actress Fivel Stewart plays the main character Eva Jeffries, a Japanese American teenager grieving over the recent loss of her best friend. She embarks on a journey to complete a bucket list the two friends shared, finding love and trouble along the way.
Mower wanted to pay homage to the ‘80s — often referred to as the golden age of young adult flicks — and modernize the genre to be more inclusive of non-white perspectives.
“Looking back on those ‘80s films, they were problematic in several ways, especially in their lack of diversity,” Mower said. “I wanted to make a teen dramedy that had some of the elements I actually enjoyed about those teen films that I grew up on, but also incorporated characters that we didn’t get to see in them. I wanted to make sure the film reflected the reality I was seeing in my kids’ schools and lives.”
“The Never List” prides itself on its representation — 87% of people in above the line positions (directors, actors, writers, and producers) and 67% of the crew identify as female, LGBTQIA+, and/or people of color according to the press release. Both Shaffer and Mower found it imperative that diversity play a large role in their film.
“When I became a writer, I wanted to make sure that I wrote things that reflect my actual life,” Shaffer said. “That means that there has to be a diverse cast and a diverse crew. I really think that for cinema to survive, it needs to reflect the people of the country and the different experiences within it. We have such an incredibly rich society with so many incredible stories out there, so why would we not have them up on screen to enjoy?”
The Asian American representation in the film is apparent in the different parenting styles in Eva’s household: Eva defies her Asian “helicopter” mother who sets unrealistic expectations of her that are typical within Asian American households.
“I am a parent myself, and that was definitely something I wanted to explore with these parent characters,” Mower said. “I did not want them to be exactly the same, like there were these two parents who were unified in all of their ideas, attitudes, and backgrounds and so forth. I wanted them to come from different places, like real parents are.”
The film also emphasizes Eva’s passion for art and graphic novel writing and contrasts this with her mother’s disapproval. Hand-drawn animations are used as a medium throughout the film to move the story forward and offer another visual aspect to the on-screen actions.
Asian American graphic novelist MariNaomi serves as Eva’s inspiration in the film, as Shaffer thought it was necessary to incorporate real-life influences into “The Never List.”
“I like the idea of there being a conflict between the parents and the daughter, who is doing everything she is supposed to, but also has dreams that are not quite what her parents see for her,” Shaffer said. “I don't feel like I’ve ever seen a girl who wanted to be a graphic novelist and her parents wanted her to be a doctor or lawyer. She could do those things — she’s smart enough — but she has this other hope, and that’s what I wanted to explore.”
“The Never List” formulates an engaging storyline, with strong characters who are not predominantly defined by their ethnic background, gender, or sexual orientation. The film’s thematic elements navigate the teenage desire for individualism and freedom from the mold created by their parents.
“I wanted to tell a fun story, even though it’s based on tragedy,” Mower said. “[My aim was] to show that you can take tragedies and turn them into something good, something positive. The key takeaway I want younger audiences to have about the film is that it’s not necessarily going to happen overnight. You’ve got to work through those stages of grief and those emotions and get to a place where you can handle and deal with things in a healthier way for yourself.”
The film is a nuanced exploration of grieving and how tense family dynamics can drive teenagers to defy their parents. “The Never List” — opening Dec. 11 in select theaters — is outstanding in its multicultural representation and sets a precedent for other independent films to follow.
Reach contributing writer Kimberly Quiocho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimq125
