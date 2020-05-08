Connection, community, and art: How the HUB’s online arts programming is helping to support students

The shift to a virtual existence has caused many UW facilities to get creative with online resources. One of these examples being the HUB, which has been hosting and promoting a variety of online events in hopes of keeping students connected.
Thinking about the role of the HUB most likely brings to mind the physical space that it provides: a community center, eatery, and study spot. However, it is more than just that according to Adam Serafin, the HUB’s assistant director for communications and development.
“What community looks like [is] different right now,” Serafin said. “The HUB will continue to evolve and pivot as we need to to provide those opportunities and provide for the larger University of Washington community.”
In order to keep students engaged, the HUB is hosting and sharing events put on not only by them but by student organizations as well. Elevating and supporting the work of ASUW, GPSS, RSO's, and other campus departments makes their online events calendar feel like a platform for many aspects of UW culture.
Looking into the upcoming week, students can check out events like episode five of the Rainy Dawg Radio virtual presentation on May 8. This week's episode is a collaboration with the Womxn's Action Commission and will feature the music of womxn performers on Instagram Live. This episode’s performances include Squirrel Flower, Rain on Fridays, and SASAMI.
ASUW’s Student Food Cooperative also has a weekly event for those more interested in the culinary arts. Every Tuesday, their cooking and baking club goes live on Instagram to teach participants how to make a variety of tasty treats.
The ingredients needed are posted on Monday, and the live tutorial is recorded and posted to IGTV for students who want to follow along at another time.
Even while the UW community is still unable to gather together at the HUB, their online platform is hopefully a way for it to maintain some level of togetherness.
“Whether it's art therapy or just art as a way of escape, for some art can be meditation and art can be, you know, stress reduction,” Serafin said. “We’re excited about providing some folks ways in which they can kind of lean into that, maybe [escape] for a minute.”
Reach contributing writer Teresa Bonilla at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @toomuchteresa
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.