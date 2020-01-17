The attentive experience of a used bookstore

What comes to pass in my life, as I see it, can be divided into two categories: seeking out and coming across, decision and fate.
I choose to walk on a path with far prettier trees than its counterparts — seeking out. I then slip on an unexpected patch of ice — coming across. I have gained a mindset in which I accept the everyday as a product of several unknown forces. There are few places where I notice a contentious co-mingling between the two in real-time. At a used bookstore, this can happen directly.
In the U-District, there is a used bookstore called Magus Books, just off the Ave on Northeast 42ndStreet. Passersby often admire their well-known sale carts on the sidewalk outside of the store. They act as a warm distraction, escape, and subtle guide to enter. On my many trips to and from campus, I have stopped to admire a book or two on these carts when there seems to be just enough time and just enough interest. I wondered what the process is to decide which books are the “misfits” — sold at a discount and at times slightly mistreated.
Hallie, a bookseller at Magus, shared insights regarding what makes these books sale cart worthy in an email.
“We’re pretty picky about the condition of the books on our shelves, but ones with cracked spines, writing in the margins, or damage can still go out on those $1-$5 carts,” Hallie said.
The cart acts as a home for the well-loved and consequently recycled.
“I’m not ashamed to admit we feed a lot of peoples’ book addictions, and it’s even better if you can get something you were looking for at a discount,” Hallie said. “Used books extend the life cycle of any author’s work by giving people who can’t afford to buy the book new a chance to still read it.”
In my endeavor to find a customer to speak to, I took to loitering in front of the store in the name of journalism. Snow fell in my hair. I waited patiently, until I noticed someone who seemed open to converse.
Susan Albrecht, a visitor of Magus Books for over 30 years, relied on the store to aid in her finishing her undergraduate degree with a major in comparative literature. As we stood in a chilled breeze, she told me how “back when I was an undergraduate, there were a lot more bookstores in the city and in the neighborhood, but I still came here.”
Albrecht and I continued to discuss the joys of used bookstore shopping and Magus itself. She understood my sentiments of the physical, gravitational weight of having the “right” feeling about a book on the shelf.
“You might see something on the shelves that you pick up out of curiosity, or maybe the cover or the title appeals to you — resonates with you,” Albrecht said.
I have found used bookstores, like Magus Books, to be a place where my impulses and predispositions come to a head. What I’m left with is the understanding that whichever aisle or book I choose, that choice will come with a moment of trust in my own curiosity –– as it does for so many other customers.
As a response to the question of useful advice for an inexperienced used book shopper, Albrecht said, “Go in, go in, go in. Or just wander around and see what there is, what it’s like.”
Reach writer Christina Ramler at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @christina.rival
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.