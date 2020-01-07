I do give a damn about my bad representation

Representation matters. It’s a catchphrase that’s been floating around the internet for a while, often referring to the importance of depicting people other than the imagined “default” (white, cisgender, male, thin, abled, attractive, heterosexual, at least middle-class — you get the picture) in media.
Art is a reflection of human experience. And there’s nothing more powerful than seeing someone like yourself affirmed, reified, in a book or on the big screen, as part of the human experience.
Transgender representation in mainstream film and TV has come a long way as of late, which is to say that it has gone from nonexistent to … existent, flaws and all. People seem finally cognizant of the need to cast trans actors as trans characters. This, at least, is a step in the right direction.
Here, as a real-life trans person, I’ll take a look at three popular pieces of media containing trans characters and let you know how they’re helping or hurting trans representation, from my perspective.
Orange Is the New Black (OITNB)
OITNB was notable for me because it was the first time I saw an openly trans character, Sophia Burset, onscreen. She’s played by a trans actress, Laverne Cox, as well, which is usually not the case.
Sophia is depicted as entirely post-transition for much of the series, though there are some flashbacks to her early transition and how this changed her relationship to her wife and kids. I appreciated how the character’s entire storyline wasn’t about her being trans –– though, as the series went on, it did seem as though the writers didn’t know what to do with her beyond playing up the melodrama of her gender or sidelining her in the narrative. Regardless, Cox’s portrayal is spot-on, and Sophia’s nuanced inclusion in a series made palatable for a more “default” audience by the white, cisgender lead Piper was a smart move.
Euphoria
Finally, a popular series with a trans lead. I was excited to watch this after seeing all the press and Twitter hubbub that Euphoria generated when it premiered this summer. The series stars Zendaya and, to a slightly lesser extent, Hunter Schafer, who plays new-girl-on-the-block Jules.
Jules, to me, seems to be a realistic portrayal of a certain transfeminine experience for a young person today. She transitioned in late childhood and spends most of her time “stealth” (when a passing trans person doesn’t disclose that they are trans) to her peers at school, only coming out to those close to her. The series doesn’t hyperfixate on Jules’s transness, either. We see her injecting herself with hormones once, and in her flashback episode where we learn about her childhood (which may be a touch heavy-handed, just for cis viewers who haven’t put the pieces together yet), the depiction of her assigned gender doesn’t seem gratuitous.
Jules also pursues risky hookups with older cis men, using an app that seems to be specifically made for chasers. This is realistic in a sense, as there is an entire community of men who fetishize trans women specifically. There’s also a community of men who authentically, but secretively, love trans women, afraid of the social stigma attached to this. And there might be some overlap between these communities. Either way, dating or even hooking up as a straight trans woman can be a minefield. Jules has some enlightening dialogue when she describes hooking up with straight men as her attempt to “conquer femininity.”
To be honest, I’m stressed for Jules, dealing with all of this at such a young age; the character is only 17. But everyone in Euphoria is aged-up a bit, dealing with very adult things that certainly didn’t characterize my high school experience. While I would appreciate a non-sexualized, non-sensationalized teenage trans character, I think Jules is a groundbreaking portrayal of a trans woman (by a trans actress!).
Mrs. Doubtfire
Now, Mrs. Doubtfire is kind of cheating, because it’s not really about a trans person. But, given The 5th Ave’s recent revival of this story, I thought it would be fitting to dive into the controversy.
In the original film, Daniel Hillard (played by Robin Williams) is cis actor and cis character who cross-dresses as a female nanny for his kids in order to spend more time with them in secret.
I love Robin Williams, and it’s important for me to note that in a vacuum, this comedic setup wouldn’t be transphobic. Disguise is a fun comedy trope, and gender transgression can also be fun and harmless. But the fact that we are so culturally programmed to find humor even in the imageof a “man in a dress” is a root of a lot of transphobia and transmisogyny.
“Men in dresses” (i.e., trans women) populate the nightmares of transphobes who lobby against bathroom access and Caitlyn Jenner’s existence. Thus, a lot of the images in the film, whether intentionally or not, can be used to further entrench transmisogyny in viewers. I can’t speak to the new revival, but it seems to me that it would be hard to adapt this without perpetuating transphobic humor.
You may notice that all of these pieces are about trans women (something I am not). Truthfully, I know of little media that depicts transmasculine individuals. I’d love to see some, so shoot me an email if you know of anything I should review in a follow-up piece.
