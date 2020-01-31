‘Okja’ dir. Bong Joon Ho

It’s that time of the year. Winter has truly set in. It feels like it has been raining since October, my bank account has depleted off of warm drinks alone, and I can’t remember the last time I saw the sun. So, as midterms approach, it’s time for a win, a small victory that comes in the form of Bong Joon-ho’s film “Okja.”
True to Bong’s genre-bending style, this movie follows a series of films such as “Snowpiercer” and “The Host,” all of which use the setting of economic peril to reveal truths of human behavior that are terrifying, heartwarming, and unsettling. This film is no exception, as the audience follows Mija, a brave young girl who fights her way across the world, from the mountains of South Korea to New York City, where she becomes a pawn in a war between an animal rights group and a massive meat corporation who plans to slaughter the beloved creature she has grown to love.
While this flick is packed with action, comedy, and drama, make no mistake, this movie is a love story between a girl and her beloved animal, Okja, who spend their days hunting, gathering, and napping in brilliantly-captured lush forests of South Korea. However, Okja is not just a pet; Okja is a genetically engineered “super pig,” a participant in both a press stunt and a slaughtering contest for the Mirando Corporation.
While the backdrop of a greedy corporate giant, a righteous and nonviolent activist group, and economic peril provides the perfect opportunity to preach, Bong paints a satirical and human depiction of each character.
The CEO of Mirando Corporation, Lucy Mirando, played by Tilda Swinton (because who else?), is an heiress who is both childish, energetic, and purposeless, who simply wants to prove her family wrong and make an eco-friendly and successful business. It may even take you a moment to recognize the spokesperson of the Mirando Corporation, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who shrilly encapsulates Western sensationalism with a manic and sometimes sinister attitude.
“Okja” unapologetically provides no explanation, as the audience revels in the hypocrisy of each character, who may shift from protagonist in one scene to antagonist in the next, and the discomfort of Okja — both the symbol of our connection to the environment and the food we consume.
While the film itself is thought-provoking and complex, at the end of the day it is an ode to love and childhood, as Mija shines through a world that takes advantage of her at every opportunity. You can catch “Okja” on Netflix, so there really is no excuse.
Reach contributing writer Jaiden Feldman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sincerelyjaiden
