The construction of stories varies across cultures, but it tends to have one fundamental thing in common: the use of words.
But what about a story that is shown, rather than told? How do we enter into a story with no written beginning, or follow it when there are no phrases to guide us?
The challenge of representing a narrative with an image has been compelling artists since the earliest cave drawings depicted the thrill of the hunt. How artists approach this conundrum and how we, as viewers, interpret their attempts was the theme of the Henry's latest Re/Frame program, Tell Me a Tale/Show Me a Story, which took place virtually Sept. 17.
Attendees of the discussion-based program were invited to consider examples of how visual artists use their craft to communicate a story or to inspire the creation of one.
Ann Poulson, the associate curator of collections for the Henry, said the theme was partly inspired by a memory she had from the fifth grade when a teacher gave the class an image as a writing prompt.
"I'd never really thought of an image that way," Poulson said. "That it didn't necessarily come with a fixed interpretation ... I think that kind of blew my little 10-year-old mind."
The realization that an image may give its observer the freedom to decide for themselves what its meaning might be, or that there could be something to discover or decipher about its intended meaning, helped guide Poulson's curation of this event.
From tapestries to sketches, the collection allowed viewers to zoom in and out of how much of a story's scope an artist might choose to tackle. The included works also allowed for participants to question how narrative elements might translate within an image and how images might upend traditional ideas of how and why stories are told.
David Levinthal's "Untitled (from the Hitler Moves East series)," which features a slightly blurred band of toy soldiers crouching behind an out-of-focus hill, seemingly preparing to move into some critical position, is part of a series the artist created as an attempt to recreate history on a model scale. The image creates a feeling of anticipation, an element often used in the opening or climax of a story, but its sparse, monochromatic setting erases any sense of time, challenging the notion of a timeline altogether.
Interestingly, the image that stands out as the most evocative of traditional ideas of narrative wasn't necessarily trying to tell any story at all. Aneta Grzeszykowska's "Untitled Film Still #84," from her series “Untitled Film Stills, 2006,” was created as a response to a nearly identical series of images made by artist Cindy Sherman in the 1970s. In the image, a woman stands in a kitchen, looking just out of the frame while standing half-bent over a torn bag of groceries on the floor.
Following the lead of Sherman's "Untitled Film Stills," Grzeszykowska crafts specific looks through her wardrobe, hair, and makeup, before posing in similar settings for the photographs. While the composition of the photos is exacting in its execution, Grzeszykowska's versions boast full color, whereas Sherman's are in black and white. The artist also stylized the photos to feature, rather than conceal, objects and scenes from her home country of Poland.
The urge to "figure out" what was happening in the narrative around the image seemed almost universal, as Re/Frame attendees discussed who or what might be just outside of the frame. But Grzeszykowska's playful recreation also doubles down on Sherman's peculiar notion that we can become intrigued by a story that never existed in the first place.
As for how we approach the translation of narrative elements in a static picture, Poulson said she is not a fan of the term "reading an image."
"When you say that you 'read an image,' that's treating it like a text, which, first of all, it's not, and second, that's suggesting that it has one meaning and that you are supposed to read it one way ... left to right or top to bottom,” Poulson said. “And that is not at all how images work. So I was trying to get at that same idea that my little 10-year-old mind exploded on, that an image is so much more than that, and that an image can represent a fixed moment in time or a story told from a certain perspective — or it can invite you to bring what you have to it, to create a narrative that makes sense or is interesting to you."
A visual story, it seems, is in the eye of the beholder, whether an artist has painted it onto a cave wall, arranged toys to recreate a moment in history, or set an elaborate scene to ignite the creative spark of our own narrator.
Poulson, who is currently taking a course on the decolonization of museums, said she believes that museums have a responsibility, especially now, to present works in ways that invite more open conversation and encourage a multitude of responses and perspectives, rather than framing them in some authoritative or unilateral way of looking or understanding.
This is what the Re/Frame series does so well.
"That's one of the aspects that I hope people can come away with," Poulson said of the program. "There are so many different ways of looking.”
Reach reporter Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.